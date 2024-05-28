Fast & Furious 11 gets exciting update from Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel has given fans an exciting update on the eleventh Fast & Furious movie.

While the sequel is a long way off, the star has confirmed on Instagram that he has begun training for the film's big car chases.

Sharing an Instagram picture of himself kneeling in front of a car on a racetrack used in 2019's F9, the actor wrote: "To be back on the track training… where we filmed our emotional flashbacks in 2019… Surreal. Grateful and blessed…."

The update comes after director Louis Leterrier confirmed earlier this month that Fast & Furious 11 had been pushed from its original April 2025 release date to summer 2026 due to last year's Hollywood strikes.

"It's happening. It's happening very, very soon. I'm able to shoot a little horror movie this summer. I'm finishing my horror movie on September 15th, and I start Fast on September 16th," he told Collider.

Star Tyrese Gibson previously hinted that the movie would be delayed, telling CBR: "Because of the strike, both strikes, there were some real delays in writing and kind of getting the film up on its feet.

"I'm hearing that we're going to get it going right in 2025, right at the top of the year," Gibson added. "I think right now the pressure is to elevate the movie and take the film to some other levels. As you've seen, Gal Gadot and The Rock are back, which is exciting."

As mentioned, Dwayne Johnson is set to return to the franchise as Luke Hobbs, as well as Gal Gadot as Gisele Yashar.

