Fast-moving Eaton fire breaks out above Altadena, evacuations ordered

The Palisades fire glows orange Tuesday night near Pacific Coast Highway. Another fire broke out above Altadena. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

A fire broke out Tuesday night in the hills above Altadena near Eaton Canyon, prompting a response from firefighters.

The fire has burned more than 200 acres and prompted evacuations in the area west of the Eaton Canyon Golf Course, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said broke out in the foothills around 6:28 p.m., she said, adding that she did not know the exact location.

The fire comes amid intense winds that sparked a destructive fire in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday.

Fire officials say the winds are expected to intensify overnight.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.