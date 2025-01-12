L.A. Wildfires: 16 Confirmed Dead So Far; Expanded Palisades Evacuations Remain In Effect Ahead Of Expected Stronger Winds — Update

UPDATED with latest: Sixteen individuals are now dead as a result of the Eaton and Palisades blazes, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has confirmed. In total, there are five deaths attributed to the Palisades Fire and 11 related to the Eaton Fire.

The three additional fatalities, up from 13 reported earlier, were discovered in Altadena today. One was found in the 3000 block of Krenz Avenue, one in the 200 block of Wapello Street and one in the 30 block of West Pine Street, per KTLA.

More from Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

Several of the deceased have been identified on social media or in other reports, including 66-year-old Victor Shaw, who died defending his Altadena home that had been in his family for the better part of a century. His relatives said he had some health issues that limited his mobility, and he died with a garden hose in his hand. Additionally, the county office identified one Palisades victim as an 80-year-old man, who died at a local hospital, with his identification withheld pending notification of kin.

The department said the aforementioned deaths are still under investigation and subject to processing at the facility.

In addition to federal, interstate and intrastate support, some 14,000 personnel were joined earlier today by a team of firefighters from Mexico, bolstering figures by contributing more than 70 first responders and disaster relief workers from Mexico’s National Forestry Commission and Ministry of Defense. Canada has also sent dozens of reinforcements and air tankers, though its Super Scooper plane — which can gather 1,500 gallons of ocean water to drop on the fires — has been grounded following a collision with an unauthorized drone.

Acreage on the dual fires remain at upward of 23,000 for the Palisades Fire with 11% containment and more than 14,000 for the Eaton Fire with 11% containment. For the latter, 7,000 structures have been destroyed or damaged, with that figure expected to rise, and an additional 40,000 said to be threatened.

PREVIOUS, 4:00 PM: At over 22,000 acres burned, the Palisades Fire made a strong northeast push last night, threatening the homes located in the hills north of Brentwood. With containment remaining at 11% and a large evacuation zone stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the San Diego Freeway, as well as north to the Encino Reservoir, sections of the 405 Freeway remain closed to ward off excess traffic in the West Los Angeles area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Per CNS, officials with the J. Paul Getty Trust said today that the Getty Center near Brentwood and the Getty Villa in the Pacific Palisades have both remained intact amid the wildfires. “It was a watchful but fortunately uneventful night up here at the Getty Center. We’ve been told to anticipate stronger winds later in the day and are closely monitoring the situation. Our galleries are safe and protected. Aside from a few hot spots, the Villa remains stable,” they said in a statement.

As noted, first responders are preparing for stronger gusts later this evening heading into Sunday, expecting winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour. Another strong wind event is expected between Monday night and Wednesday, with gusts between 40 to 60 miles per hour.

Across town, the Eaton Fire’s acreage has climbed to over 14,000, but containment has also recently increased to 15%. As a result, evacuation orders have been lifted in parts of La Cañada Flintridge, Duarte and the gated communities of the Bradbury Estates.

PREVIOUS, 9:00 AM, Jan. 11: Firefighters worked through the night to curb the spread of the Palisades Fire ahead of high desert winds which are expected to intensify over the next few days. The blaze expanded northeast late Friday into the San Fernando Valley, prompting expanded mandatory evacuations and warnings.

A mandatory evacuation order remains in effect for an area from Sunset Boulevard to Encino Reservoir, and from the 405 Freeway west to Mandeville Canyon, including the Getty Center, as well as voluntary evacuations that stretch to Ventura Boulevard, including a large swathe of Encino and parts of Brentwood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven people have been confirmed dead in the Palisades & Eaton fires combined, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna announced at a Saturday morning news conference. By Saturday afternoon, the death toll in Eaton grew to eight, bringing the total to 13 confirmed deaths.

The Palisades Fire has burned 21,596 acres and is now 11% contained, Luna said. At least 426 homes have been destroyed, along with 5,316 structures, including automobiles, and some 105,000 people remain evacuated.

Luna said the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department has received 13 missing persons reports related to the fires, but some of those could overlap with fatalities.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch for the San Gabriel Mountains, western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area and the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway that will be in effect Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. Those areas could see winds ranging from 30 to 50 mph, with possible gusts up to 60 mph. More powerful winds are expect to hit the region early next week.



PREVIOUS, 8:40 PM, Jan. 10 : The Palisades Fire Friday night got over the ridge of the Santa Monica Mountains, threatening the San Fernando Valley. That triggered a new mandatory evacuation order for an area from Sunset Boulevard to Encino Reservoir, and from the 405 Freeway west to Mandeville Canyon. That region was previously under an evacuation warning. Voluntary evacuations stretch all the way to Ventura Boulevard, covering a large swathe of Encino as well as parts of Brentwood. New evacuation warnings have been issued for areas of Bel Air, just east of the 405 freeway.

PREVIOUS noon: A break in the weather is allowing firefighters to make some progress Friday against multiple fires that continue to burn throughout the Los Angeles area. Winds are slightly calmer Friday, helping firefighters in their efforts, but more wind and dry conditions are expected to complicate efforts into next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten people are confirmed dead, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, but officials but warn the actual toll will remain unclear until access to all neighborhoods is possible. More than 153,000 people remain under evacuation orders and 10,000 structures have been destroyed between the Palisades and Eaton fires, officials said.

Officials warn it will take time to get an accurate and complete death count. Meanwhile, Red Flag wind warnings remain in effects for Los Angeles County through 6 p.m. Friday, and the air-quality alert is in place until 5 p.m.

And there’s more bad weather news one the way, as powerful winds are excpected to hit the region again early next week.

“Right now it looks like Tuesday will be the strongest day,” National Weather Service forecasters said. “Unlike this week’s very dangerous event, which was more of a northerly wind event, this one is very likely to be a traditional [northeast] Santa Ana event. Still, the low humidities and the winds will combine to bring enhanced fire danger to the area.”

On Friday, a new brush fire in the northern section of Granada Hills, named the Archer Fire, ignited shortly before 10:30 a.m., forcing an evacuation warning that included heavily urban areas of the San Fernando Valley community before forward containment could be achieved.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said 31.5 acres had been burned. Its center appeared to be in or around the spacious and wooded O’Melveny Park just above Sesnon Boulevard, with neighborhoods nestled directly to the south if it.

Before being slowed, an evacuation warning had included Balboa Boulevard and the 5 freeway to the east and Tampa Boulevard to the west, stretching as far south as Rinaldi Boulevard, a main east-west thoroughfare in the northern valley.

The Hurst Fire in Sylmar is just a few miles to the northeast of where the Archer Fire started, across the 5 and 210 freeways. The Hurst Fire is now 37% contained.

The Palisades Fire, which has burned some 20,000 acres and claimed the lives of two people, is 8% contained.

Firefighters quickly got the upper hand on the Kenneth Fire, which erupted Thursday afternoon near West Hills northwest of Los Angeles. It’s now 35% contained. The blaze moved into Ventura County and firefighters managed to stop the flames from spreading.

As an investigation into the cause of the fire was underway, police responded to reports of a man attempting to light a fire on Ybarra Road in Woodland Hills who had been held down by residents until law enforcement arrived. The man was interviewed by LAPD investigators and Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies, but they determined there was “not enough probable cause” to arrest him as a possible arson suspect. However, the man was arrested on suspicion of a felony probation violation.

The Eaton Fire in the Altadena/Pasadena area has burned nearly 14,000 acres and is 3% contained. Los Angeles County Fire Anthony Marrone says 7,000 structures are believed to have been damaged or destroyed in the Eaton Fire.

PREVIOUS, Jan. 9, 5:50 PM: Two deaths have now been reported in the Palisades Fire, which has grown to nearly 20,000 acres, Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley announced at a late afternoon news conference Thursday. The two deaths included one body that was removed from the rubble

of a home along Pacific Coast Highway, Crowley said.

Earlier Thursday, representatives of the county Medical Examiner’s Office removed human remains from the ruins of a home in the vicinity of Duke’s restaurant in Malibu.

As weary firefighters and residents are still grappling with the ongoing devastating wildfires, a new fire erupted Thursday afternoon near West Hills, northwest of Los Angeles. The Kenneth Fire had burned 960 acres by 5:30 p.m. No injuries or structural damage have been reported.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued initially for an area between Vanowen and Burbank Boulevard, from County Lane Road east to Valley Circle Boulevard, but shortly before 5:30 p.m., the mandatory order was reduced to an evacuation warning, according to LAFD. Earlier evacuation warnings that were issued for an area bordered by Ingomar and Saticoy Streets south to Burbank Boulevard, from Valley Circle Boulevard east to Woodlake Avenue, have been lifted.

PREVIOUS, 3 PM: Fire officials estimated that more than 5,300 structures have been destroyed by the Palisades Fire. The previous destruction estimate was 1,000+ structures burned. The news was per CalFire officials and based on an aerial survey conducted on Wednesday.

A new evacuation order has been issued for a portion of Malibu on the western flank of the Palisades Fire.

The section of the coastal community just given the “go” order lies north of the Malibu Pier, south of Piuma Road and east of Malibu Canyon Drive. It is sparsely populated, but the homes that DO lie within its boundaries are multi-million dollar homes.

RMB-U030-E @LACOFD: Due to Palisades fire, an EVAC ORDER for this zone has been issued. Palisades Fire has burned into the prev burn scar of the Franklin Fire. No structures are in this area & no current threat to other areas within the burn scar. Visit https://t.co/gEweYnly6N pic.twitter.com/zwwXAWK5ua — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) January 9, 2025

The evacuation zone also lies within the Franklin Fire burn scar that was established when that blaze swept through the region less than a month ago. That should help firefighters. The fact that the order has been issued despite the previous burn scar also says something.

PREVIOUSLY at 2:01 PM: Human remains have been found in the rubble of one of the homes destroyed by the Palisades Fire, according to multiple news reports.

Sheriff’s deputies made the discovery after being asked to do a welfare check on a resident who decided to stay behind. What they found was a home that had been burned to the ground in the vicinity of Pacific Coast Highway and Las Flores Canyon Road. While there they discovered the remains. The coroner’s truck was then called in.

The victim has not been identified.

The discovery could bring the total number of lives confirmed lost due to the fires across Los Angeles to six. The death toll from the Eaton Fire stands at five people, according to local officials.

Over at that blaze on the east side of L.A., the current evacuation orders are as follows:

Additionally, the entire Angeles National Forest is temporarily closed for public safety and the protection of natural resources through Wednesday, January 15.

PREVIOUSLY at 11:58 AM: An immediate evacuation has been ordered for Mount Wilson and the Observatory as the Eaton Canyon Fire advances. Mount Wilson, above Los Angeles, is home to numerous television and radio transmission towers which are utilized for stations in the greater L.A. area.

At last report, the fire had consumed 10,600 acres in the Pasadena and Altadena areas and was zero percent contained. There was some optimism earlier due to calmer winds Thursday, with some evacuation orders lifted.

There are no homes in the area, but flames could be seen near the towers and other structures at the summit, NBC4 reports.

The Eaton Canyon fire has left at least five people dead and more than 1,000 structures damaged or destroyed. Numerous injuries also have been reported.

Also today, FilmLA gave an update on film permits for Greater Los Angeles:



The past few days have brought unprecedented risk to life and property from multiple area wildfires, while also placing extreme demands on public safety personnel.



With deepest appreciation for the efforts of local firefighters, police and paramedics at this difficult time, we advise the production community that personnel resources ordinarily available to support film production may not be available during the local State of Emergency.



The numerous fires burning in Greater Los Angeles affect multiple City and County jurisdictions, including some served by FilmLA and others that are not. If prior to the fires you obtained permission from FilmLA to film in or near an evacuation zone, expect to have your permit canceled. New applications to film in or near these areas will be denied, until local permit authorities instruct us otherwise.



Outside of evacuation zones, all filmmakers planning to work this week in any jurisdiction served by FilmLA, must verify that public safety personnel assigned to you will be available before you proceed.

The number of damaged or destroyed structures in the devastating Palisades Fire “is believed to be in the thousands,” Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin M. Crowley said during a news conference Thursday morning. “It is safe to say that the Palisades Fire is one of the most destructive natural disasters in the history of Los Angeles.”

Many of the structures lost are believed to be businesses or homes, Crowley said.

Fierce winds have calmed slightly as firefighters continue to battle the still out-of-control blazes throughout the Los Angeles area, allowing for progress in containment and all-important aerial firefighting efforts to resume. Winds gusts up to 60 MPH are expected to continue through Thursday, according to CalFIre. Red flag warnings remain in effect through 6 p.m. Friday for much of L.A. and Ventura counties due to moderate to strong Santa Ana winds and low humidities, according to the National Weather Service.

Nearly 180,000 people remain under evacuation orders, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said at the morning news conference.

The evacuation order extends throughout the Pacific Palisades to the Pacific Ocean, including portions of Santa Monica, Malibu and Topanga. Residents and businesses in Calabasas remain under an evacuation warning on Thursday.

As to fatalities, Luna previously said five people had died in Pasadena’s Eaton Fire but today said the number of fatalities is uncertain, with the true extent of the damage still being assessed.

Acreage statistics have remained mainly unchanged since Wednesday. The Palisades Fire has burned 17,234 acres with zero percent containment, Luna said. The Eaton Fire in Pasadena and Altadena has charred 10,600 acres and is zero percent contained. The Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills scorched nearly 43 acres and also is zero percent contained. All evacuation orders were lifted for those impacted by the Sunset Fire at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

One of the fires that also erupted Wednesday, the Woodley Fire near the Sepulveda Basin in the San Fernando Valley, is fully contained at 30 acres.

Luna also said 20 people have now been arrested for allegedly looting in the various fire areas in the county. “Unfortunately, I expect that to go up,” he said, adding that deputies will begin arresting anyone who is in an evacuation area without authorization.

PREVIOUS, 12:30 AM: Nearly 2,000 structures have been burned across Los Angeles in the past 48 hours, 1,000 in the Palisades Fire and 972 in the Eaton Fire in and around Altadena. Additionally, in addition to the five people who have been killed in the latter blaze, five firefighters have also been injured. Of note, at least one firefighter was hurt battling the Palisades Fire.

The area scorched by the Palisades Fire was updated late tonight from a bit over 15,000 acres to 17,234 acres.

Three more structures burned in Studio City when what seemed to be spot fires caused multiple ignitions. On the other side of the hill, the Sunset Fire near Runyon Canyon scorched 60 acres in the Hollywood Hills.

In Santa Monica, city officials instituted a curfew from from sunset to sunrise in the areas where a mandatory evacuation order is in effect.

PREVIOUSLY at 2:54 p.m.: Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says five people have now died in the Eaton Fire burning in the Altadena and Pasadena areas. Luna told KNX News there is no additional information available about the deaths. The number of lives lost stood at two this morning.

President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration in response to the wildfires burning in the Los Angeles area, which allows those impacted to immediately access federal funds. FEMA also approved a grant to reimburse the state for firefighting costs. The federal government has provided five U.S. Forest Service tankers and 10 firefighting helicopters to support local and state operations. Biden appeared at a Santa Monica fire station and in a statement posted to X, he said, “Over 100,000 people have been ordered to evacuate communities impacted by the Southern California wildfires. At least two people have been killed. And many more are injured — including firefighters. It’s devastating. To the residents of Southern California: We are with you.”

Meanwhile, Former President Barack Obama also weighed in.

Michelle and I are thinking of everyone impacted by the wildfires in California, and are grateful for the work of the heroic firefighters and first responders.



If you're looking for ways to help, go to: https://t.co/XVedK5rRDK — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 8, 2025

Also, the City of Santa Monica has updated its evacuation order to include the portion of the city north of Montana and west of 11th Street. The area was previously under an evacuation warning. A new warning was issued for the section of the city that runs south to Wilshire Blvd., west to the Pacific Ocean and east to 10th Ct.

President Biden was briefed by local officials this morning on the battle against the four major wildfires ringing Northern Los Angeles and it wasn’t good news.

Per an Associated Press analysis, the Palisades Fire on L.A.’s Westside is now the most destructive in the city’s history, having destroyed 1,000 structures. Previously, the 2008 Sayre Fire in Sylmar that destroyed 604 structures held that dubious distinction. For those with longer memories who recall the devastating Bel-Air Fire in 1960, that blaze took close to 500 structures.

Malibu’s iconic sand castles are crumbling… one at a time. This has been a numbing and terrifying 14 hours in California history. pic.twitter.com/JmHym7tyQK — Jonathan Vigliotti 🐋 (@JonVigliotti) January 8, 2025

Among those structures was Will Rogers’ historic ranch house at Will Rogers State Park. The State Parks and Recreation Department announced the loss today along with “more than 30 structural losses at Topanga State Park and Will Rogers SHP.”

Will Rogers' historic ranch house in the Palisades has burned down #PalisadesFire #PalisadesWildfire pic.twitter.com/9Y41xHOotE — Houston Wilson (@HoustonWil98611) January 8, 2025

As of 11:20 a.m. this morning, the Palisades Fire had grown to more than 11,800 acres, more than double the number released earlier this morning. By 1:30 p.m., that number had jumped to 15,832 acres.

The Associated Press reported that over 1.5 million people in Southern California were without power due to the fires and winds. Of those, 957,000 were in L.A. County and 334,000 in Ventura County.

On the opposite end of L.A. County the Eaton Fire, which started last night above Altadena, had grown nearly as large at 10,600 acres burned. Two other fires, the Hurst Fire which broke out in Sylmar near the junction of the 5 and 14 Freeways and the Woodley Fire in the Sepulveda Basin, were at 700 acres and 30 acres, respectively.

Around 1 p.m., Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said between 200 to 500 structures had been destroyed, and another 13,000 structures were at risk. More than 32,500 residents were placed under evacuation orders in the nearby regions including Pasadena and Altadena, she said.

One of the structures that was destroyed in the fire was the Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center.

All those blazes were fanned by heavy, unpredictable winds. The top gusts over the past 48 hours include Mount Lukens Truck Trail above La Crescenta at 100 mph, Magic Mountain Truck Trail near Sylmar at 90 mph, Saddle Peak in Malibu at 98 mph, Hollywood-Burbank Airport at 84 mph and Eaton Canyon at 70 mph. A portion of that flank of the fire was nearing the Franklin Fire burn scar, which could prove helpful to firefighters.

Per the National Weather Service, “The high speed river of air remains over LA County this morning and is fueling a widespread major wind event. The core of this low level jet will slowly move southward during the day and this will cause the winds over LA to slowly decrease. Since the wind speeds are so high now (mtn gusts 70 to 90 mph) the slow decrease will not bring the winds down to below warning levels until early evening.”

Another Santa Ana event is on tap for Friday, according to the NWS.

L.A. County emergency officials said this morning that more than 50,000 people had been evacuated due to the fires and more than 1,400 firefighters were engaged. More than 320,000 people were reportedly without power.

The evacuation/warning zones for the Palisades blaze was expanded to the west this morning, with an area west of Malibu Canyon Road encompassing Malibu Creek State Park and the historic M*A*S*H set and the area where the original Planet of the Apes and many other films and TV shows were shot. See the yellow area on the left of the map below.

At noon, KTLA5 broadcast video of the fire making a push north toward Old Topanga and Calabasas at Saddle Peak Road. The outlet’s airborne reporter, from his vantage in a helicopter, said the fire seemed to be spreading “in every direction.”

In addition to the devastation in the hills, homes along PCH were also hit.

Total destruction in Malibu. These were beachfront homes on Pacific Coast Highway. #palisadesfire pic.twitter.com/DhQnJMmoUW — Liz Kreutz (@LizKreutzNews) January 8, 2025

The good news is that the evacuation order zone established last night in Santa Monica — north of San Vicente — did not grow.

Over near Altadena, the evacuation zone — in red below — grew massively overnight as flames moved into neighborhoods below Eaton Canyon, where the fire sparked. The evacuation warning zone expanded in nearly every direction, including into the City of Pasadena north of the 210.

All of those blazes are currently at 0% containment.

PREVIOUSLY at 8:39 a.m.: Fierce winds continue to drive multiple wildfires in the Los Angeles area, leaving two people dead, multiple people injured and more than 320,000 people without power.

The Palisades Fire has churned through more than 5,000 acres and destroyed some 1,000 structures, Los Angeles County Fire Anthony Marrone said at a morning news conference in Pacific Palisades, covered by all major broadcast and cable networks. There are a “high number of significant injuries to residents who did not evacuate, in addition to first responders who were on the fire lines,” he said. The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investgation.

Television news footage shows homes on the beach in nearby Malibu burned to the ground.

The Eaton Fire in Pasadena, which broke out late last night, has burned over 2,000 acres. Two civilians are reported dead and multiple people have suffered significant injuries, Marrone said. An estimated 100 structures have been destroyed. The cause of the Eaton Fire also is unknown and under investigation.

One of the structures destroyed in the Eaton fire was the Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center, NBC4 reported.

The Hurst Fire in the San Fernando Valley, which also broke out late yesterday, has burned 500 acres.

In addition to the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires, a fourth fire — the Woodley Fire in Sepulveda Basin — has broken out. A fifth one, the Tyler Fire, started burning in Riverside County, scorching 15 acres so far.

A smoke advisory has been issued around much of the Malibu Coast to Santa Monica, stretching all the way east to Pasadena, through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Palisades Fire has destroyed many parts of its namesake enclave, including portions of Palisades Village and, up the coast a bit, The Reel Inn and Topanga Ranch Motel on PCH at Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

The fires have forced the closure of Universal Hollywood Studios theme and Universal CityWalk, as well as access to the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Park and Los Angeles Zoo.

BREAKING: The iconic Reel Inn and Topanga Ranch Motel have burned down #PalisadesFire pic.twitter.com/hWWXxbkGa5 — Fiona Moriarty (@factswithfiona) January 8, 2025

The blaze continued to spread, fanned by high winds that topped out at 38 mph in the Palisades, 56 mph in Topanga and 59 mph at the Santa Monica Airport at 9:34 p.m. In Eastern Malibu, Saddle Peak clocked gusts to 98 mph at 9:37 p.m. Those wind speeds are expected to increase in the coming hours before lessening somewhat just before dawn. Winds are expected to remain high until Wednesday evening in most areas, with some pockets seeing elevated gusts through Friday.

KTLA 5 News photojournalist Paul Sanchez recorded this video from an airplane flying over the #PalisadesFire.

Live updates: https://t.co/7YD7QVAYcu pic.twitter.com/qn8GQuricu — KTLA (@KTLA) January 8, 2025

As a result of the firestorm, a 25-year-old female firefighter sustained a serious head injury as a result of the Palisades Fire. She was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Capt. Erik Scott.

Scott also said multiple burn victims were reported walking toward Duke’s Malibu restaurant at approximately 9 p.m. Incident operations redirected medical resources to the location to provide evaluation and treatment.

The City of Santa Monica has issued an evacuation order for all areas of the city north of San Vicente. “Evacuation Order: Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW. The area is closed to public access.”

City of Santa Monica is issuing an Evacuation Order for all areas of the city north of San Vicente. Evacuation Order: Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW. The area is closed to public access.



Updates: https://t.co/BTF6UsEbYG — City of Santa Monica (@santamonicacity) January 8, 2025

See the map below from the Santa Monica Police Department for the exact parameters of the order (in red) as well as the area north of Montana, which is under an evacuation warning. Per the city, an evacuation warning is defined thusly: “Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.”

All Malibu schools will be closed again tomorrow due to the continuing winds and the Palisades Fire, according to the Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District.

Even as today’s devastating Palisades Fire has scorched close to 3,000 acres and prompted evacuations through the Pacific Palisades and Topanga “get set” warnings north to Calabasas, a new blaze is spreading rapidly in the hills above Altadena.

Multiple evacuations have already been issued in Altadena itself and even a portion of Pasadena. See portions in red in map below. Evacuation warnings have been issued down to the 210 Freeway in Pasadena proper. See areas in yellow below.

Meanwhile on the west side, the Palisades Fire has reached the campus of Pali High, with CBS News National Correspondent sharing video of the conflagration.

Palisades Charter High School is engulfed pic.twitter.com/hCwGyxL8k6 — Jonathan Vigliotti 🐋 (@JonVigliotti) January 8, 2025

PREVIOUSLY at 6:30 p.m.:The size of the Palisades Fire and its evacuation zone have nearly doubled in size in just under two hours. From 1,260 acres just before 3 p.m. today, the fire exploded to 2,920 acres at 6:30 p.m.

Likewise, while the “must leave” list included most of the Palisades and a section of the Malibu coast moving west, at 6 p.m. the evacuation orders were expanded to include most of Topanga Canyon and the Malibu coast past Las Flores Canyon to just east of the pier. See updated chart, with evacuation orders in red and evacuation orders in yellow, directly below.

Also of note: For the first time the evacuation warnings include areas of Calabasas south of the 101 as well as the area around the Malibu Pier, potentially indicating the directions in which the fire is moving.

The environs of central Malibu outside city hall and the shopping district were, of course, scorched less than a month ago by the Franklin Fire. That blaze scorched thousands of acres which could act as a buffer to further spread of today’s fire to the west.

KTLA5 has reported that brush near the Getty Center had caught fire, prompting concerns for the building itself. A post on the facility’s X account confirmed some trees and vegetation had been scorched, but “no structures are on fire, and staff and the collection remain safe.” Deadline confirmed earlier that

Today, a brush fire started in Pacific Palisades fueled by extremely high winds.



At the Getty Villa, some trees & vegetation on site have burned, but no structures are on fire, and staff and the collection remain safe.



The Villa is closed to non-emergency staff and the public. pic.twitter.com/YN4RkOPRNS — Getty (@GettyMuseum) January 8, 2025

The following Los Angeles Unified School District schools will be closed tomorrow due to the Palisades Fire: Canyon Charter Elementary School, Marquez Charter Elementary School, Palisades Charter Elementary School, and Paul Revere Charter Middle School. District officials say they will monitor the fire on Wednesday and potentially shift those campuses to remote learning on Thursday.

PREVIOUSLY at 4:15 p.m.: “Hell of a way to start a new year,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom this afternoon at a news conference related to the Palisades Fire. After thanking local officials and first responders he added, “By no stretch of the imagination are we out of the woods.”

Indeed, city, county and federal officials have already declared states of emergency.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said 30,000 people had been evacuated in the approximately sic hours since the blaze began in the area of N Piedra Morada Drive. Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristen Crowley indicated that 10,000 households had been evacuated. While no injuries had thus far been reported, she said that “multiple structures” had been damaged. The fire was moving west.

PREVIOUSLY at 2:50 p.m.: Homes have been destroyed as high winds forecast to increase to between 40 and 60 miles per hour later this afternoon fanned a wildfire that has now scorched 1260-plus acres in Pacific Palisades. According to reports multiple homes have been destroyed.

While it began as a 10 acre blaze at about 10:30 a.m. in the area of N Piedra Morada Dr near The Highlands, the incident quickly became a 200-plus acre blaze in less than an hour, threatening homes with smoke blowing West toward the Getty Villa. The museum is closed to the public today, but a source tells Deadline the people working there were told to leave. The facility reportedly has a very detailed plan to keep the art safe, including fireproof walls.

There are over 250 LAFD firefighters battling the blaze, in addition to those from neighboring agencies.

Eastbound Pacific Coast Highway has been closed at Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Eastbound lanes of PCH were also closed at Las Flores Canyon Road, according L.A.C.S.D Public Information Officer Tuyet Alcala. Traffic was being diverted on the Santa Monica Freeway at Lincoln Boulevard to keep people from entering the area. Sunset Boulevard at Palisades Drive was also reportedly impassible, with firefighters potentially using the thoroughfare as a firebreak.

At about 12:30 p.m., with local roads choked with traffic and some people abandoning their cars, residents were evacuating on foot, according to Captain Eric Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

On KTLA5, a local resident — who the young reporter did not recognize as actor Steve Gutenberg — plead with people who were abandoning their cars to at least leave the keys in them so others could move the vehicles blocking their way. “This is not a parking lot,” said the actor. “If you leave your car on Palisades Drive, leave the keys in it so a guy like me can move it.”

Pacific Palisades CA fire #malibu and somebody had to tell this kid who Steve Guttenberg is! pic.twitter.com/gBh7PxkB1W — Gabe Borquez (@VantageZagato) January 7, 2025

Evacuation orders were issued at about noon for the area around Piedra Morada, according to multiple news outlets. Areas near Topanga to the west and Rustic Canyon to the east were reportedly under evacuation warnings. Emergency officials are urging anyone in the path of the fire to leave the area.

In fact, one former ABC7 local TV reporter was live on the air from her home and had to get off when she received the evacuation order. An alert sent out by the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff Station warned of “immediate threat to life.” See map below for current evacuations as of 1 p.m. Mandatory evacuations are in red and evacuation warnings are in yellow.

Local TV stations broke into coverage of former President Jimmy Carter’s memorial services to cover the incident, with remote crews staging shots from the beach parking lots on PCH with a billowing black plume in the background. The smoke could also be seen across most of West Los Angeles.

Actor James Woods posted close-up video of flames approaching the back deck of his home.

Our deck three minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/KpZDELpN8L — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 7, 2025

We were blessed to have LA fire and police depts doing their jobs so well. We are safe and out. There are several elementary schools in our neighborhood and there was an enormous community effort to evacuate the children safely. Can not speak more highly of the LA fire and LAPD. pic.twitter.com/bdsSJmvQel — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 7, 2025

Former Fall Guy actress and writer Heather Thomas posted several videos of the fire on a hill nearby, noting in one clip that “both of my daughters live across the canyon and [are] evacuating over here.” Thomas’ husband is Ziffren Brittenham LLP founding partner Skip Brittenham.

Shit. Both my daughters live across the canyon and evacuating over here. pic.twitter.com/UpNm1ZGWrV — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) January 7, 2025

The National Weather Service in has been warning for several days that today’s windstorm would bring extreme fire conditions as it couples very high winds with very low humidity. Winds were clocked at 46 mph in the Palisades this morning. Humidity is expected to be critically low on Wednesday.

HEADS UP!!! A LIFE-THREATENING, DESTRUCTIVE, Widespread Windstorm is expected Tue afternoon-Weds morning across much of Ventura/LA Co. Areas not typically windy will be impacted. See graphic for areas of greatest concern. Stay indoors, away from windows, expect poweroutages. #LA pic.twitter.com/yl83LxeMEc — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 6, 2025

As of about noon, SCE had begun emergency power shutdowns to prevent power lines blown down by winds from sparking fires. Areas effected included the Point Dume area and up the the coast into Western Malibu.

You can watch a time lapse video of the start and growth of the Pacific Palisades fire below.

Start and growth of the #PalisadesFire in LA County on the morning of Jan. 7 captured on the ALERTCalifornia Wilshire 2 camera. Look to Los Angeles County Fire for updates and see conditions live from multiple cameras at: https://t.co/YHuQcqAVMY pic.twitter.com/OrnmYOe6n3 — ALERTCalifornia (@ALERTCalifornia) January 7, 2025

City News Service contributed to this report.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.