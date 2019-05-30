‘Fast N’ Loud’ Producer Pilgrim Media Group Ties With Isle of Man TT Racer Conor Cummins As Lionsgate-Backed Producer Develops Race Programming

EXCLUSIVE: Fast N’ Loud and Ultimate Fighter producer Pilgrim Media Group is getting back on its bike by sponsoring Isle of Man TT racer Conor Cummins and his team Padgetts Racing ahead of this year’s race.

The event, which is often called the most dangerous motorsports race in the world, is clocking up its 100th races starting this week and running through June 7 and the Lionsgate-backed producer is doubling down its involvement through its Global Motorsports Ventures division.

This comes as Pilgrim is developing and producing a range of programming around the IoM TT for television, film, online streaming and gaming platforms after it struck a deal last year.

2019 marks the TT’s 100th races and will see motorcycles blasting around the 37-mile road circuit, which includes steep seaside hills with tight corners and woodlands dotted with historic castle ruins, at close to 200mph.

Conor Cummins has taken the podium eight times at the TT Race since winning the Newcomers Trophy in his 2006 debut. Off the island, Cummins has placed in several other big motorcycle races, including the British Superstock 1000 Championship, the North West 200, the Ulster Grand Prix, and the Virgin Mobile R6 Cup. Meanwhile, Padgetts’ teammate, Davey Todd is also a major contender in his second go at the TT Mountain Course.

“We’re thrilled to sponsor Conor and Padgetts Racing. The decades-old team is among the most successful in TT history, and Conor and his teammates are the finest road racers in the world today,” said Pilgrim Media Group CEO and founder of Global Motorsports Ventures, Craig Piligian. “Their fearless mastery of the sport makes them perfect for Global Motorsports Ventures. Powered by Lionsgate, the Padgetts Racing team promises audiences a supercharged ride through this landmark race.”

Pilgrim Media Group’s Executive Director of Sports and Documentaries Aurora Mulligan added, “All of us at Global Motorsports Ventures are delighted to partner with the Isle of Man and to lend our support to stars like Conor, Davey and Team Padgetts. We are committed to helping bring this unique sport to a global audience and are actively developing a number of exciting projects in the TT space that we can’t wait to share.”

