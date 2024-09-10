How fast was Tyreek Hill going when Miami police pulled him? Citation says about 60 mph

The officer who pulled over Tyreek Hill on Sunday estimated that the Miami Dolphins wide receiver was going about 60 miles per hour en route to Hard Rock Stadium, according to copies of the citations released Tuesday.

Hill was forcefully pulled out of his car by Miami-Dade police and handcuffed for about 15 minutes after rolling up his window during the traffic stop when an officer asked him to keep it rolled down. But he was not arrested and ultimately received two traffic citations, for careless driving and driving without a seat belt.

According to the citations, which were released by Miami-Dade police Tuesday, Hill will owe about $300 in fines for the infractions.

In addition to providing copies of the citations, the police department Tuesday also identified the officer who is being investigated for his role in the encounter with Hill: Danny Torres, who has been with the department for 27 years. Torres has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation continues.

"We will provide further information once it becomes available pending the outcome of the investigation," a Miami-Dade police spokesperson wrote in an email.

An attorney for Torres issued a statement earlier Tuesday requesting that he be reinstated immediately. Meanwhile, a number of critics – including Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus – have said they believe the officers involved in the traffic stop should be fired.

Hill, who agreed to a restructured deal with the Dolphins worth $90 million earlier this year, played in Sunday's game and helped the Dolphins beat the Jacksonville Jaguars.

