Fat Joe’s weight is all the way ... down: Miami rapper just admitted to using Ozempic

Fat Joe arrives at the 2023 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, ​June 25, 2023. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

There’s no shame in the Ozempic game, says Fat Joe.

The Miami rap icon has come clean about using the wildly popular weight loss drug, Us Weekly reports.

AKA semaglutide, the prescription medication is primarily used to manage type 2 diabetes. It works by helping the pancreas release more insulin, decreasing the amount of sugar your liver makes, and slowing the rate food passes through your body.

The result: Your appetite is dulled and you feel fuller longer.

This was the perfect RX for the “All the Way Up” singer, who’s been battling the scale on and off for years. Born Joseph Cartegena in the Bronx, he was actually diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 12 so had easy access to the celebrity-loved drug.

He told the outlet that his main goal was to to stay away from calorie-laden goodies like bread, pasta and rice, which is, as we all know, pretty close to impossible. That’s where portion control comes in.

“We cut carbs and try to be smarter,” he said.

The 54 year old showed off his impressive frame in Men’s Health magazine last summer after shedding 200 pounds.

He told the mag that he began emotionally eating after the 2000 death of his obese pal Big Pun, and didn’t really stop. At one point Joe clocked in at 470 pounds.

But don’t worry, fans: The name will always the same, no matter how slender he gets.

“It wouldn’t make sense to change it,” he told MH. “Now it’s my brand. It’s what I built.”