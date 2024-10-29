Fat Joe's performance at Yankee Stadium during World Series leads to brutal fan reactions

Who's the best rapper out of New York? According to fans, not Fat Joe.

The Bronx, New York, native performed at Yankee Stadium for Game 3 of the World Series Monday night.

While performing a medley of hits including "Lean Back," "All the Way Up" and the Ja Rule track "New York," the Grammy-nominated rapper delivered the pre-game performance after Ice Cube performed at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles for Game 2. But fans didn't think the performances were on an equal playing field.

It also doesn't help that the Dodgers are leading the Yankees 3-0, leaving the door open for some hilarious reactions to the detriment of both New York music and baseball.

Fat Joe performs before Game 3 of the 2024 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium.

"They got Fat Joe pinch running for the Yankees," one user wrote on X.

"Yankees fans watching Fat Joe single handedly kill Yankee Stadium's aura," another captioned a meme of angry sports fans.

Fox Sports commentator and former Boston Red Sox hitter David Ortiz said he could feel the lack of enthusiasm in the stadium.

"Even when Fat Joe came out, the body language from the fans was like damn," he said on the air. "I was like, 'What's going on here? Are we in a funeral already?'"

Some fans wondered if Brooklyn, New York-native rapper Jay-Z was busy. Other fan reactions on social media were brutal.

"Dear New York, Fat Joe is not Ice Cube. Sincerely, The rest of us," one X user wrote.

"Fat Joe opening up for the Yankees might be one of the worst things I've ever witnessed," another person wrote.

"I'm not a hater, BUT Fat Joe opening up for the Yankees might be one of the worst things I've ever seen," another X user wrote. "I think they got him on SALE 50% OFF."

"Fire whoever from the Yankees thought that was a good idea to have Fat Joe do whatever that was," a sports show host reacted. "I'm literally speechless ... We don't even deserve to win after that performance. George Steinbrenner would ban Fat Joe from Yankee Stadium after that."

Steinbrenner is the late former owner of the Yankees.

His performance may not have been up to par for New Yorkers, but he certainly dressed the part.

"That man Fat Joe on the mound in Tims. I KNOW them groundskeepers off camera having a heart attack," wrote comedian Roy Woods Jr.

