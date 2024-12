Snow started to accumulate in parts of New Jersey on Friday, December 20, with more on the way, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Footage taken by Alex Colgate shows what he called “fat” snowflakes falling on Pompton Plains, northwest of New York City, on Friday.

The NWS said snow would continue into “early Saturday.” Credit: Alex Colgate via Storyful

Video Transcript

