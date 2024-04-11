Fatal Albuquerque police shooting at Walmart parking lot
Fatal Albuquerque police shooting at Walmart parking lot
Fatal Albuquerque police shooting at Walmart parking lot
The search for the 14-year-old girl was abandoned, until a recently formed cold case unit rekindled the investigation, Texas police say.
Jennifer Pan was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder in Canada. She's the subject of the documentary, "What Jennifer Did."
Christine Jenneiahn was asleep when a man broke into her home in the early hours of March 13 and placed her in handcuffs, according to authorities
A landlady who was jailed for keeping a vulnerable woman in domestic servitude for 16 years has had to sell a property to pay the victim back nearly £200,000. Farzana Kausar forced the woman to work unpaid in her home in Worthing, West Sussex - making her cook, clean and look after her children. Kausar then kept the victim in domestic servitude for 16 years before she was arrested by Sussex Police on suspicion of Modern Slavery offences in May 2019.
A 22-year-old French woman whose blood-drained body was found in an abandoned church in northern Italy’s Aosta Valley over the weekend had been looking for a haunted house believed to contain ghosts, according to police.
“I’m a good kid, I get A’s in school, I play football,” the teen can be heard telling police officers in body camera footage.
Mounties and B.C.'s police watchdog are investigating after two people were found dead and a third was seriously injured by officers in a remote B.C. community on Tuesday. It happened at Tsay Keh Dene, a remote community about 360 kilometres north of Prince George and 260 kilometres west of Fort St. John, at the north end of Williston Lake. The community is only accessible via chartered flights on small planes or helicopters, or by driving nearly 200 kilometres on logging roads, according to the
Police say the operation was part of an undercover investigation.
The 18-year-old used an elastic band to choke his teammate on the bus, authorities said.
Six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who already are serving federal sentences for torturing two Black men were sentenced Wednesday in state court.
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man was executed Tuesday for killing his cousin and her husband nearly two decades ago in an attack that left the couple’s 4-year-old daughter home alone and unharmed. Brian Dorsey, 52, was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m. after a single-dose injection of the sedative pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Karen Pojmann, communications director for the Missouri Department of Corrections, said in an email. It was the first execution in Missouri this year
Six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who tortured two Black men for hours were sentenced in state court Wednesday to 15 to 45 years in prison.
A man is dead after a triple shooting early Thursday morning, Toronto police said.Police said they responded to multiple reports of a shooting near Queen Street W. and Portland Street just after 2:30 a.m. At a news conference, Det.-Sgt. Trevor Grieve from the force's homicide and missing persons unit said officers found three victims after they arrived.A 30-year-old man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two others, a 36-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, have non-life
Kids and adults were eating outside the home when a family suddenly arrived brandishing weapons, investigators say.
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A Vietnamese real estate tycoon was sentenced to death Thursday in the country's biggest ever financial fraud case, a shocking development in an intensifying anti-corruption drive in the southeast Asian nation. Truong My Lan, a high-profile businesswoman who chaired a sprawling company that developed luxury apartments, hotels, offices and shopping malls, was arrested in 2022. The 67-year-old was formally charged with fraud amounting to $12.5 billion –- nearly 3% of the coun
Toronto police are searching for two suspects who allegedly defrauded an elderly couple out of $13,000 by impersonating a police officer.In a news release, police say an elderly couple received a phone call in January from someone claiming to be a police officer. The release says the victims were told their credit cards were fraudulently used and the couple needed to turn the cards over to them.The victims were told a courier would pick up the credit cards, police say, and the victims were advis
A witness has testified that Christian Brueckner wanted money and that he "knows" convicted sex offender took toddler
The owners of a highway lodge in northern B.C. say they are devastated by a recent theft and they're hoping Yukoners might help them recover the stolen property: two large mobile trailers. The owners of the Sasquatch Crossing Lodge, a restaurant and hotel in Pink Mountain, B.C., at Mile 147 of the Alaska Highway, say it happened last week. Lodge owner Melody Magaton says she got a call from one of her staff members with the bad news."We have two lodges that are four miles apart," Magaton told CB
“I don’t know if I want to even live in this neighborhood after this,” one neighbor said.
After she “found herself openly at odds with high-level NYPD officials,” a smear campaign followed, the suit says.