Fatal car crash causes UW Tacoma to suspend some operations this week

A car crash on Saturday morning led to a campus-wide power outage at University of Washington Tacoma except in limited areas.

The university is suspending in-person operations from Monday to Saturday as it works with multiple agencies to find a solution to the outage. Remote operations are continuing where possible.

The crash caused severe damage to UW Tacoma’s campus electrical system in the Cragle parking lot, according to UW Tacoma.

The single-vehicle crash, which left one dead, was in the area of South 21st Street and Pacific Avenue in Tacoma, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:58 a.m., according to the Tacoma Fire Department. Tacoma Public Utilities’ power outage map showed that six customers around 9 a.m. in the area lost power, but regained it by Saturday afternoon. That outage was attributed to a vehicle damaging equipment.