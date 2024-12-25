A fatal collision in Surrey on Christmas Day killed one woman: police

SURREY, B.C. — Police in Surrey are investigating a collision at an intersection, involving two vehicles, that has claimed the life of a passenger.

Surrey Police Service says officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 10 before noon on Dec. 25 when they found a passenger in the vehicle passed away despite life-saving efforts.

Police say the victim was an adult woman and the driver of the vehicle that hit another car remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation is still in its early stages and it remains unclear about the cause of the collision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are warning drivers to re-route as there are several road closures near the intersection of Highway 15 and 10.

Police say the closure is likely to remain in place for the entire afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press