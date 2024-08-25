Fatal crash in Berwick

CBC

Two women have been found dead in an Etobicoke home and police are searching for a man related to the victims. Toronto police were called to a home in the area of Sheldon Avenue and Silvercrest Avenue for a well-being check shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, according to Det.-Sgt. Jason Davis of the police's homicide unit. A relative of the two women, not the accused, called police because the person was concerned for their safety, he added.When officers arrived, they found two women, aged 82 and