Fatal crash in Corinth

Latest Stories
- CBC
Highway 1 near Sicamous closed after semi-truck plunges into lake
Emergency officials are warning drivers to avoid Highways 1 around Sicamous, about 100 kilometres east of Kamloops, after a semi-truck crashed from the Bruhn Bridge into the Mara Lake early this morning.The driver, who is believed to have been the only occupant, has not been found yet, Sicamous RCMP said in a press release around 2:45 p.m. PT. They initially responded to the incident around 6:45 a.m. PT. Royal Marine, Search and Rescue, BC Emergency Health Services, and the Fire Department remai
- People
Everything We Know About the Final Moments of the Passengers Who Died in the Sicily Yacht Tragedy
Five of the seven victims had been "searching for air pockets" as the luxury yacht sank on Aug. 19, authorities said
- CBC
Fatal collision closes westbound Highway 401 near Comber in Essex County
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say one person is dead after a collision that closed the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Comber on Friday morning.The police service says at around 10:20 a.m., officers and the local ambulance service were responding to a multi-vehicle collision on the highway between Gracey Side Road and Comber Side Road. That crash resulted in minor injuries, police say.The investigation resulted in traffic slowing down, and a second crash took place. It involved two tractor
- CNN
A woman got tired of her mail getting stolen. She sent herself an Apple AirTag to help catch the thieves
A California woman whose mail was recently stolen used technology as bait to track down the thieves, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
- The Canadian Press
Police in Prince George stumble on biggest drug haul in city's history: RCMP
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Mounties say that officers investigating a break and enter in Prince George, B.C., stumbled on what turned out to be the biggest haul of illicit drugs in the city's history.
- LA Times
Los Angeles punk band front man accused of 'terrorizing trek' through Yosemite region
The front man of a Los Angeles punk band named Cancer Christ was arrested after allegedly going on a "terrorizing trek" through Yosemite National Park, according to law enforcement.
- People
Last Body Found from Sunken Sicily Yacht as All 6 Missing Passengers Confirmed Dead
The five other missing passengers were recovered on Wednesday, Aug. 21
- The Canadian Press
Right to enjoy property doesn't trump freedom of expression: 'Freedom Convoy' defence
OTTAWA — In a contest between the Charter-protected freedom of expression and Ottawa residents' right to the enjoyment of their property, there is no contest, the lawyer for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich argued Friday.
- Business Insider
Saudi Arabia's Neom is getting electric shuttle ships that appear to hover over water to transport passengers in its waterways
Neom, Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity, has ordered Candela P-12s, high-speed electric shuttle ships that look like they hover over water.
- The Canadian Press
US border agent accused of ordering women to show him their breasts
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. border patrol agent in New York has been accused of ordering women to show him their breasts and claiming that it was part of his officials duties, authorities said.
- CBC
2 women found dead in Etobicoke home, police searching for relative
Two women have been found dead in an Etobicoke home and police are searching for a man related to the victims. Toronto police were called to a home in the area of Sheldon Avenue and Silvercrest Avenue for a well-being check shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, according to Det.-Sgt. Jason Davis of the police's homicide unit. A relative of the two women, not the accused, called police because the person was concerned for their safety, he added.When officers arrived, they found two women, aged 82 and
- CBC
RCMP offer $10K reward for info leading to arrest of suspect in fatal shooting of Good Samaritan
The Alberta RCMP announced a $10,000 reward on Friday for information leading to the arrest of Elijah Blake Strawberry, one of the two men accused of killing Rocky View County worker Colin Hough on Aug. 6.Speaking to the media Friday afternoon, Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, detachment commander at the Strathmore RCMP, said several agencies are assisting in the search. They include both the B.C. and Saskatchewan RCMP, members of the Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge police services, and the Alberta Sh
- CNN
Husband of missing Virginia mom is accused of killing her in their home then dragging her body outside, court documents show
The husband of Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a 28-year-old Virginia mother who has been missing for over three weeks, is accused of killing her inside their home and dragging her body outside, court documents obtained by CNN affiliate WJLA show.
- CBC
2 men face 100 charges in string of ATM, vehicle thefts last year: Sask. RCMP
Two Saskatchewan men are facing a total of at least 100 charges in connection with a string of incidents involving the theft of ATMs and vehicles in 2023, RCMP say.One of the thefts dates back to the morning of Nov. 18, when a Saskatoon RCMP officer responding to an alarm report at a business found a severely damaged door and a heavy-duty chain, according to a Friday news release.Police determined that the thieves broke into the building, attached the chain to an automated teller machine inside,
- LA Times
O.C. man took money meant for COVID gloves to buy boats and cars. Now, he's been sentenced for fraud
Lake Forest resident Christopher John Badsey was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison and also ordered to pay $1.94 million in restitution.
- People
Search Underway for Woman, 33, Swept Away in Grand Canyon Flash Flood
The National Park Service said that Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert, Arizona, was "swept into" a creek on Thursday, Aug. 22
- The Canadian Press
Anesthesiologist with 'chloroform fetish' admits to drugging, sexually abusing family's nanny
An anesthesiologist in New York state pleaded guilty to drugging and sexually abusing his family's nanny while she was asleep in his home, authorities said.
- People
8-Year-Old Boy Who Disappeared Near Mile-Long Lava Tube Cave in Arizona Found Safe One Day Later
Authorities announced that the boy had been separated from his family on Wednesday evening as they were visiting Coconino National Forest
- CBC
Teen faces 5 dangerous driving charges for fatal crash near Sharbot Lake
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid dangerous driving charges against a 17-year-old after a fatal rollover southwest of Ottawa in May.A teen passenger was killed and five other teens were injured in the May 9 crash on Burke Settlement Road in Central Frontenac, about 70 kilometres north of Kingston and 105 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.The Granite Ridge Education Centre in Sharbot Lake said at the time all six were students there, and confirmed the teen who died was a boy. The school boar
- The Canadian Press
A seventh body is recovered from sunken superyacht off Sicily, believed to be Mike Lynch's daughter
ROME (AP) — Italian rescuers on Friday brought ashore the last of seven bodies from a superyacht that sunk off the coast of Sicily, the Coast Guard said. It is believed to be that of the daughter of British tech magnate Mike Lynch, who also perished when the boat sank earlier this week.