Fatal crash in Franklin County

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — A man in his sixties has died after a car crash on Friday afternoon in the Centre-du-Québec region of the province. Provincial police say two drivers collided on Highway 55 in Sainte-Eulalie at around 2:45pm on Friday, resulting in one of the vehicle’s catching fire. Police spokesperson Elizabeth Marquis-Guy says the older driver deviated into the opposing lane, hitting the other vehicle head-on. The driver in his sixties was declared dead at the scene while the other driver, a woman