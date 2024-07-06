Fatal crash in Franklin County

Latest Stories
I’m a Mechanic: My Dream Car Is $87,000 — But It’s Worth It
If you ask a mechanic what their dream vehicle is, one might expect a flashy and luxurious choice. Vehicles like McLarens or Lamborghinis, far out of the average person's price range, immediately come...
- GOBankingRates
I’m a Boomer Who’s Driven Dozens of Car Models — These Are the 5 Best for Your Retirement Dollar
Retirees, like most eople, choose a car based on their budget and lifestyle.
- Global News
Man charged after fatal Gardiner Expressway crash that killed woman and injured toddler
Vance Kong, 48, has been charged with dangerous and impaired driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of a collision after a fatal crash on the Gardiner Expressway. As Catherine McDonald reports, a 40-year-old woman was killed in the rear-end collision and 2 others were injured including a toddler.
- GOBankingRates
5 Car Brands With the Most Reliable Engines
You can argue that tires are a car's four most important safety and performance features, but all the basic components are equally critical. If one fails, the vehicle becomes unusable and costs you...
- Canadian Press Videos
Rail cars carrying hazardous material derail and catch fire in North Dakota
Rail cars carrying hazardous material derailed and burst into flames Friday in a remote area of North Dakota. Officials said no one was hurt and the threat to those living nearby appeared to be minimal.
- The Canadian Press
ATV crashes into pickup on rural Colorado road, killing 2 toddlers and 2 adults
BRUSH, Colo. (AP) — An all-terrain vehicle crashed into a pickup truck on a rural road on Colorado's plains, killing two toddlers and two adults, authorities said Thursday.
- The Canadian Press
Man in 60s dies after highway car crash in Centre-du-Québec
MONTREAL — A man in his sixties has died after a car crash on Friday afternoon in the Centre-du-Québec region of the province. Provincial police say two drivers collided on Highway 55 in Sainte-Eulalie at around 2:45pm on Friday, resulting in one of the vehicle’s catching fire. Police spokesperson Elizabeth Marquis-Guy says the older driver deviated into the opposing lane, hitting the other vehicle head-on. The driver in his sixties was declared dead at the scene while the other driver, a woman
- South China Morning Post
Sidestepping Russia, China shores up new Caspian Sea trade route through Central Asia to Europe
Navigating the waves and ripple effects of regional conflicts that have obscured traditional trade routes and weakened Russian influence in the Central Asian region, China is stepping up its engagement there, especially in transport connectivity. The mutual interests and win-win message were highlighted as President Xi Jinping made a state visit to Kazakhstan this week and met President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In a joint statement on Thursday, the two countries pledged to "improve the level of in
- Idaho Statesman
Driver dies in fiery crash on Sweet-Ola Highway near Emmett, Idaho State Police say
The accident caused a small brush fire in the area surrounding the vehicle, police said.
- Business Insider
The folding wingtips on Boeing's massive new 777X are a first in commercial aviation. Here's why the plane needs them.
The never-before-seen technology has several advantages, but the idea stemmed from airport-gate space limitations and the 777X's huge wingspan.
- Associated Press
Vikings' Khyree Jackson, 2 former college football players killed in car crash in Maryland
Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed Saturday morning in a car crash in Maryland, police and the team said. Jackson, 24, was one of three people who died in an overnight three-car crash in Prince George’s County, according to Maryland State Police. The Vikings released a statement saying the team spoke to Jackson's family, and is “devastated by the news.”
- USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson dies in car crash
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson died in an automobile accident in Maryland. The fourth-round pick was 24 years old.
- CBC
Search underway for teenage boy after canoe tips on Sask. lake: RCMP
RCMP say search and rescue crews are looking for a teenage boy whose canoe tipped over on a western Saskatchewan lake earlier this week.Mounties received a report about the missing canoeist on Helene Lake — around 80 kilometres north of North Battleford— at 9:30 p.m CST on Wednesday. They determined a canoe tipped near a boat launch on the lake and one of its occupants, a teen boy, did not resurface. RCMP did not give the teen's specific age, or release any other specifics about him.Since receiv
- Autoblog
Koenigsegg pinpoints source of fire that flambeed a $3M Jesko Attack
Koenigsegg finds a compromised pressurized hydraulic line responsible for the fire that destroyed a Jesko Attack in Greece last month.
- Motherly
Mom’s viral safety hack shows how to install a car seat as tightly as possible
It's CRAZY how loose car seats can be in the car, even when we're pulling the straps as hard as we can.
- KCRA - Sacramento Videos
Consumer Reports: The best way to cool down your car without wasting gas
The experts at Consumer Reports share some tips for fast, fuel-efficient car cooling.
- Idaho Statesman
Buy a Tesla? Elon Musk’s company has noticed Idaho’s Treasure Valley. What’s coming
Are you an Idaho car buyer with the money and the desire to purchase one of Musk’s Teslas? If so, take note.
- GOBankingRates
I’ve Driven Over 100 Cars: These Are 6 That Don’t Require a Ton of Maintenance
If you're going to drive a car, you probably want to spend as little on repairs and maintenance as possible. But with cars costing so much, are there even affordable options to consider? Read Next: 10...
- USA TODAY
Flight diverted after man 'exposed himself and urinated in the aisle of the aircraft,' prosecutors say
Officials said the man urinated in the plane aisle on the flight from Chicago to New Hampshire, forcing an emergency landing in Buffalo, New York.
- HuffPost Life
The 9 Car Smells And Sounds You Should Never, Ever Ignore
Dismissing these common issues will be costly.