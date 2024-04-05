Fatal crash shuts down I-43 southbound at Hampton Avenue for hours

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Police in West Vancouver say a “joyride” by a 13-year-old in a Lamborghini set off a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a total writeoff by the insurance company. Police say in a news release issued Wednesday that they were called to a report of a crash last week and found the Lamborghini Huracan badly damaged in a ditch. No one was at the scene, so officers began a search to ensure those inside during the crash weren’t hurt. Police say that with the co-operation of the vehicle’s