Fatal hit-and-run investigated in Boca Raton

Yahoo Finance Video

Infiniti debuted the 2025 Infiniti QX80, the latest model of its full-size luxury SUV line, at a live-streamed event in New York City on Wednesday. The automaker — which is the luxury vehicle division of Nissan (NSANY) — reports the starting price for the base model is $82,000 with the higher-end models peaking above $110,000. Infiniti Americas Group VP Craig Keeys sits down with Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian to discuss Infiniti's share of the luxury auto market and the company's future timeline for electrification and EV offerings. "You can see the speed of adoption in terms of an electrified power train evolution, whether it's hybrid or full EV, is dynamic. And, in fact, it slowed down a bit on the EV side and it's accelerated on the hybrid side," Keeys says. "And I think it gives infinti an opportunity to assess the landscape as we bring costs down." For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live. Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.