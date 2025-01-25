The fatal lengths North Korean soldiers will go to avoid capture in Ukraine

Sam Kiley
·6 min read
The fatal lengths North Korean soldiers will go to avoid capture in Ukraine

The North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Vladimir Putin’s military have shown ferocious commitment, brutality - and a determination to kill themselves rather than face capture, The Independent has been told.

A Ukrainian military source with direct knowledge of these troops has disclosed in brutal detail the extraordinary lengths they will go not to be caught.

Since news of their presence in Russia emerged in October, just two North Koreans soldiers have been captured alive amid varying claims from Ukraine of heavy losses among the Russian allies.

One of those was so determined not to be held as a prisoner of war that he tried to bite his own wrists after being wounded in the Kursk region, according to the senior military source in Sumy, northern Ukraine, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The other man, the source alleged, had charged into a concrete telegraph pole when he saw he was in danger of falling captive.

“He didn’t realise, at first, that Ukrainian soldiers were closing in on him. When he realised that he was being captured by Ukrainians, he rushed at a concrete pillar [telegraph pole] and hit his head against that pillar with all his strength in the hope of killing himself.”

Two North Korean soldiers detained by Ukrainian authorities at an undisclosed location in Ukraine, following their capture by the Ukrainian army (AFP/Getty)
Named as Lee Jong Nam, a 25-year-old sergeant from Pyongyan, he was originally said to have been wounded in the jaw during fighting. He told his interrogators he was in a rifle reconnaissance platoon. He also said, multiple sources have confirmed, that he was one of a very small number of survivors of an attack launched on January 8.

He allegedly said that all of the officers in his company were killed and he was the only survivor of a 20-strong platoon. The other North Korean was placed in Ukrainian custody, where he started to self harm, the source said.

“When this guy was transported to Kyiv and someone from the special forces searched him, they found a small blade sewn into his pants. He was hoping to cut himself as soon as he was left alone,” he added.

“We have seen video from our own drones of these North Korean soldiers killing themselves rather than face being captured.

“They do it by using one of their own grenades or shooting themselves mostly. We don’t know why they do it but we’ve never taken a [North] Korean alive who hasn’t tried to kill himself.”

These claims from trusted military Ukrainians sources have come from an independent source, who plays no part in the Ukrainian propaganda machine and The Independent’s interview was not part of a pre-arranged media visit.

Ukrainian soldiers have been stunned by the ferocity of the fighting unleashed by North Korea’s troops (Office of the President of Ukraine)
The number of North Koreans who have died in Russia varies according to who is providing the briefing. Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky puts the number as high as 3,000. Western officials claim around 1,000 North Koreane have been killed.

Casualty numbers are spurious at best and form part of an attempt to shape the narrative of war by belligerents, and their allies. So painting the North Koreans as fanatical in their conduct could form part of an attempt to taint them as “unthinking” or “brainwashed”.

But what is in little doubt, is the ruthless skill with which they operate. Ukrainian soldiers have been stunned by the ferocity of the fighting unleashed by North Korea’s troops, the source said.

“They’re the best soldiers the Russians have sent against us. They are well motivated, well trained and brutal,” he said, adding that they are being used as shock troops to break through defensive lines in the Ukrainian-occupied part of Kursk, a Russian province.

The military source said the Ukrainians believed North Korea sent about 3,000 special forces and that the rest were regular soldiers, all of which are well trained.

But they lack experience in the field and their tactics are often poor - being easily attacked when advancing on Ukrainian defences across open ground and losing large numbers of troops in their operations.

In Ukraine, soldiers are paid bonuses for capturing men and equipment and other successes.

Since news of their presence in Russia emerged in October, just two North Koreans soldiers have been captured alive (Telegram: Volodymyr Zelensky)
But the North Koreans, they have been surprised to find, apparently get no extra money for the risks they take, telling interrogators: “We don’t get any extra payments, we didn’t want it; if we are successful here we would go back to North Korea as heroes.”

There are seven Russian soldiers embedded in every North Korean company (about 120 men) who, the source said, give instructions to their allies.

The North Korean assaults involve between 600 and 700 troops at a time, with Russian troops barely among them.

“This is a mega, mega lot of troops to send on one attack,” the source said.

Echoing President Zelensky’s claim of heavy casualties, the source also said there was evidence that the North Koreans had been pulled back from the front lines - at least for now. But he also admitted that the cost of the Kursk operation to Ukrainian troops had also been very heavy.

The Ukraine catch-up

Key points from The Indepdnent’s live blog as of 9am GMT on 25/01/2015

  • Russia claims to have downed 121 Ukrainian drones targeting 13 regions, including Moscow.

  • Ukraine states its drones struck oil facilities in Ryazan and a microelectronics plant in Bryansk, both allegedly supporting the Russian military.

  • Moscow’s mayor confirmed drone interceptions around the capital, but no damage or casualties were reported.

  • South Korea suspects North Korea is preparing to send more troops to Russia, despite previous losses.

  • Ukraine’s military confirmed their drones hit oil and industrial sites in Russia’s Ryazan and Bryansk.

  • Follow the latest updates.

With Russian troops reinforced and bolstered by North Korea’s forces, they are now estimated by Ukraine to number about 60,000 in the Kursk area.

There are deep concerns that Russia may be massing to launch an invasion into Ukraine from close to Kursk - in an effort to widen the front lines and eventually even threaten the capital, Kyiv. Reports have emerged of more North Korean troops being sent to Russia.

Reports have emerged of more North Korean troops being sent to Russia. Vladimir Putin, left, and Kim Jong Un smile together in Pyongyang (Sputnik)
Lately there appeared to have been a drop in the scale and ferocity of attacks coming from the Russian side. The number of armoured vehicles being used by Russia has fallen dramatically as well as the levels of shelling.

These developments can be seen as a sign that attempts to dislodge Ukraine from Kursk have been blunted - or evidence of Russian and North Korean regrouping for another ferocious offensive.

:: This article relates to acts of attempted suicide.If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

 If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you

