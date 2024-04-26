Fatal shooting caught on video in Baltimore County

WBAL - Baltimore Videos

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that was caught on video. Baltimore County police said Shakeia Allen, 27, was shot multiple times Sunday at around 3 p.m. on Whitelaw Place in Parkville as she tried to get away from her attacker. She died at the scene. A graphic video of the incident was posted on social media. In the video, you can hear neighbors yelling at the suspect, trying to prevent the incident. The victim yelled that she had a protective order.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Police identify man who plunged to his death from balcony

    Toronto police have identified a man who plunged to his death from an eighth-floor balcony downtown late Wednesday in the city's latest homicide.Ryan Williams, 38, of Toronto, fell from a balcony just before midnight at a highrise in the area of Church and Shuter streets, police said in a news release on Thursday.Paramedics say they transported a man to a trauma centre. He was pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.Williams is the city's 24th homicide victim of the year.Police have sai

  • Wanted man walks past Florida cops dressed as woman, report says. They weren’t fooled

    He wore a blonde wig, blue dress and sunglasses, photos show.

  • Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction is overturned by New York's top court

    NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s highest court on Thursday threw out Harvey Weinstein ’s 2020 rape conviction with a ruling that shocked and disappointed women who celebrated historic gains during the #MeToo era and left those who testified in the case bracing for a retrial against the ex-movie mogul. The court found the trial judge unfairly allowed testimony against Weinstein based on allegations that weren’t part of the case. Weinstein, 72, will remain in prison because he was convicted in Los Angel

  • Ala. Mom Allegedly Tried to Drown Son, 10, in Bathtub. To Survive, He 'Played Dead': Docs

    The mother, Ashley Elizabeth Jones, allegedly threw bleach on her son and then followed him to the bathtub when he tried to wash it off

  • All About Okla. Family Murder-Suicide, Where Dad Killed Wife, 3 Sons Before the Last Surviving Child Called 911

    Jonathon Candy, 42, fatally shot his wife, Lindsay Candy, 39, and three of their four children, ages 18, 14, and 12, on April 22, before dying by suicide

  • Teacher Who Choked 17-Year-Old Student and Left Her in Woods After Believing She Was Dead Is Released on Parole

    Samson Shelton, now 44, admitted to trying to kill 17-year-old Ashley Reeves in 2006

  • Pensioner who worked at Clarks for 68 years given boot with two days' notice

    Jill Cornick, 82, is out of work for the first time in her life after being told the Clarks shop she worked in since 1956 in Dorset was closing.

  • Toronto police constable charged with perjury

    A Toronto police constable has been charged with one count of perjury and two counts of attempting to obstruct justice, police said on Friday.The constable, 39, is accused of lying to investigators. He was charged on April 23 and is due to appear in court on June 7, the Toronto Police Service said in a news release.According to police, the constable allegedly started an "inappropriate personal relationship" with a member of the public during the course of his duties in December 2020.Then, in Jun

  • Ex-youth worker endured 'shameful self-reflection' after sexual exploitation of 14-year-old

    A former youth worker convicted of having a years-long sexual relationship with a teenage boy in the 1990s spoke publicly for the first time since charges were laid, telling the judge she is "not the same person" she was 35 years ago. In October, Beverly Allard, 65, was found guilty of sexual exploitation of a minor. Allard did not testify in her own defence at trial. But on Friday, when given a chance to address the judge, she told the court that "the weight of carrying [her] untold story has b

  • Man who drove Tesla off cliff with family in car was 'psychotic,' doctors say

    Dharmesh Patel, a Pasadena radiologist, was charged with three counts of attempted murder after he drove the family's Tesla off the cliff at Devil's Slide on Highway 1 near Half Moon Bay.

  • When Danish police pulled a woman over, she locked herself in her car and refused to talk

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A routine traffic stop on a highway south of Denmark's capital turned into an unusual standoff as a 26-year-old woman locked her car and refused to speak to the police officer who had pulled her over, authorities said Thursday. The Central and West Zealand Police said in its daily report that the woman, who was not identified, was originally pulled over near the town of Koege on Wednesday for talking on a handheld cell phone while driving and not wearing a seat belt. P

  • Parents Speak After Daycare Worker Allegedly 'Beat' Infant to Death: ‘Monsters Come in All Shapes and Sizes’

    Versa Mae Simmons has been charged with murder after Brayden Robertson was found "unresponsive" at the daycare, per authorities

  • 'Violation': CSIS had officer investigated after she reported a superior raped her

    VANCOUVER — A CSIS officer's allegations that she was raped repeatedly by a superior in agency vehicles set off a harassment inquiry, but also triggered an investigation into her that concluded the alleged attacks were a “misuse” of agency vehicles by the woman. She is the same officer whose sexual assault allegations in a story published by The Canadian Press prompted public pledges of reform last year from David Vigneault, the director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. The officer

  • Michigan woman charged in boat club crash that killed 2 children released on bond

    Marshella Chidester is charged in the fatal crash at the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County. She has been released on a $1.5 million bond.

  • A grand jury declined to indict a Texas man 2 years ago in the killing of a 9-year-old. He’s now been indicted for murder

    A 33-year-old Texas man was indicted Tuesday on a murder charge in the February 2022 killing of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez – nearly two years after another grand jury had declined to indict him in connection with the child’s fatal shooting.

  • Two women sexually assaulted in same Quebec City foster home are seeking justice

    WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.Valérie Assouline says her 17-year-old client still wakes up in the middle of the night reliving the nightmare of being sexually assaulted by her foster family.The abuse started when the victim was just nine years old, says Assouline, who is representing two young women who were sexually assaulted in the same foster home in Quebec City, over a decade apart."[She

  • New deep-water channel allows first ship to pass Key bridge wreckage in Baltimore

    BALTIMORE (AP) — The first cargo ship passed through a newly opened deep-water channel in Baltimore on Thursday after being stuck in the harbor since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed four weeks ago, halting most maritime traffic through the city’s port. The Balsa 94, a bulk carrier sailing under a Panama flag, passed through the new 35-foot (12-meter) channel headed for St. John, Canada. Its voyage marked an important step in the ongoing cleanup and recovery effort as salvage crews have be

  • Halifax man serving manslaughter sentence being released from prison

    A Halifax man with a history of violence is being released from prison, even though the Parole Board of Canada said he is a high risk to reoffend.Joseph James Greene, 61, is serving an 11-year, four-month sentence for manslaughter. Under the law, most federal offenders must be released after serving two-thirds of their sentence.Due to the risk Greene poses, the parole board is ordering that he must live in a halfway house until the final day of his sentence.The board has also attached conditions

  • First court appearance for boy and girl charged in death of Halifax 16-year-old

    HALIFAX — A girl and a boy, both 14 years old, made their first appearance Friday in a Halifax courtroom on charges of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old high school student. Crown attorney Terry Nickerson told provincial youth court Judge Bronwyn Duffy that he will be seeking adult penalties for both of the accused, whose identities are protected from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The victim, Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, was found badly injured Monday in

  • Family of man who died in Mecklenburg jail after pleading for medication settles lawsuit

    Lawyers said they could not share how much the county, sheriff and jail medical provider paid the family.