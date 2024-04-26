Fatal shooting caught on video in Baltimore County
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that was caught on video. Baltimore County police said Shakeia Allen, 27, was shot multiple times Sunday at around 3 p.m. on Whitelaw Place in Parkville as she tried to get away from her attacker. She died at the scene. A graphic video of the incident was posted on social media. In the video, you can hear neighbors yelling at the suspect, trying to prevent the incident. The victim yelled that she had a protective order.