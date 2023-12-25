Fatal shooting on Christmas Eve leaves one man dead in front of his Aiken home

An Aiken County man died on Christmas Eve following a shooting on Squire Street, the Aiken County Sheriffs Office reported Sunday.

According to a statement by the Aiken County Sheriffs Office, deputies were called to 161 Squire St. at 11:07 a.m. to reports of gunfire where they found an unresponsive man lying in the front yard of his home. The man appeared to have a gunshot wound to the chest, the sheriff’s office stated.

Deputies attempted to save the man’s life, but 29-year-old Rondre Gomillion was pronounced dead at the scene when EMS arrived, the press release by the sheriff’s office stated.

A witness told deputies that the gunman and Gomillion had gotten into an argument outside the home before shots were fired, Captain Eric Abdullah stated in the news release.

The suspect is described as a 160 pounds, 5’-11”-tall man who possibly goes by the name of Tony. He drove away in a dark blue Chevy Suburban or Trailblazer, and he possibly has ties to Florence, S.C., the report stated.

The county coroner will conduct an autopsy in Newberry.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office are asking anyone with information related to the investigation call their office at 803-648-6811.

