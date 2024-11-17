Fatboy Slim blasts Oasis for 'ripping off' fans

Fatboy Slim has blasted Oasis for "ripping off" fans with their tour prices.

The 'Champagne Supernova' group were heavily criticised for using dynamic pricing - where ticket costs escalate in response to demand - when their UK reunion tour dates went on sale, and the DJ has branded the policy "sick" because it is a legal way of "scalping" audiences.

The 'Praise You' hitmaker - whose real name is Norman Cook - told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: “The only problem I have got is with scalping the fans.

"That dynamic pricing, that is ripping off the fans. It is like auctioning tickets because you know they are doing well.

“It is bad enough with the touts doing it, but the actual promoter and band doing it, it is sick."

And the 61-year-old star insisted he always wants to keep his own tickets as "cheap" as possible.

He added: “As far as I know, it has never happened on my watch. I get a say on making tickets, on the whole, cheap. I always say, ‘Let’s have a fair price’.

“Ticket prices are so exorbitant. It is just profit for people who are very, very rich already — and that is for the bands and the promoters.

"I can’t see how you can justify making it even more expensive, just because you know you have got a gig that everybody wants to go to.”

But Norman praised Coldplay for using their ticket prices to give back to struggling venues in order to boost live music around the country.

He said: “I really f****** hate Coldplay. At least, I did until they announced their new arena tour and they announced they are giving ten per cent of the whole ticket prices for the whole tour, which will help keep smaller venues going.

“That is the dynamic pricing you should be having. They are not making lots of money, they just want to survive. They just love to see rock n’n’ roll.

“New bands have to have somewhere to come.”