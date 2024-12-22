What is the fate of Britain’s empty department stores?

Patricia Haynes is browsing some clothes on the ground floor of a department store in the middle of Bristol. She’s been coming to the building on Broadmead, at the heart of the city’s main shopping district, since she moved east from Devon as a girl in 1952. Now 77, Haynes, a retired secretary, takes the bus into Bristol from the nearby town of Portishead, where she lived with her late husband.

Shopping is a vital part of Haynes’ daily routine. More than any other store she was always drawn to Marks & Spencer, which occupied this central location for 70 years. “I know it sounds silly, but I just love Marks,” she says. She wears a beige M&S jacket and carries a hotdog-print shopping bag. “You came to Bristol and you think, ‘Where can I go?’ and you always ended up here. They did food, the whole lot, it was lovely.”

Built in 1952, and handsomely clad in honey-coloured Bath stone, the three-storey Broadmead branch included a large underwear section above the food hall. The store became the beating heart of the district, even when the competition arrived; in 1957, a larger department store – Jones of Bristol, later a Debenhams – opened just to the north. More recently, in 2008, a House of Fraser arrived as the anchor store at Cabot Circus, a shiny new mall to the east.

And then, starting in May 2021 following the pandemic, a crisis that has upended high streets across the country swept through Broadmead. Within three years, Debenhams, M&S and House of Fraser were shuttered and stripped. Within 500 yards of one another, three huge stores became empty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was truly upset when Marks went,” Haynes says of the M&S closure, in January 2022. She had known all the managers by name, and had visited daily while she was recovering from a cancer scare at Bristol Royal Infirmary. “Just before it shut, I came in and I said to this place, ‘You and I came to Bristol at the same time, in 1952, and now you’re going’.”

Yet here Haynes is, more than two years later, browsing autumn jackets in mid-October, roughly at the spot where M&S’s Per Una range used to be. The clothes no longer carry her favourite label. Instead, they are part of an unlikely experiment in reimagining the department store of the 21st century.

Mass closures

As hundreds of these cathedrals of commerce lie empty after failure and mass closures at some of the biggest names in retail, councils, landlords, developers and architects are grappling with a time of unprecedented challenge and opportunity on Britain’s high streets and in its shopping malls. If businesses with as much clout as John Lewis or Debenhams can’t make these spaces work, then who can?

Sixteen months after the last bras and Percy Pigs went through the old tills, the M&S on Broadmead reopened, in May last year, as Sparks Bristol, which bills itself as “the department store with a difference”. Stretching across a ground floor that could easily contain a dozen tennis courts, Sparks includes sections selling everything from vegan brownies at the little cafe to lampshades in the gift shop and vintage clothes at the “department of fashion”, where six traders have joined forces as a social enterprise.

Sparks Bristol bills itself as ‘the department store with a difference’ - Joel Redman

Two Bristol charities came together to launch Sparks to serve the community, support independent retailers, and promote sustainability causes. The cafe is vegan and the furniture has been saved from landfill, including pews from Bristol Cathedral and doors from an old Crystal Maze TV set. It’s also a fun, welcoming space that wears its ethical mission lightly.

ADVERTISEMENT

On weekends, “Sparklers” dressed as bellboys welcome visitors. There are places to sit, and to get clothes and toasters repaired, alongside installations promoting green energy and transport. Studios, workspaces and meeting rooms occupy the upper floors. When I look around, a pilates class is taking place in the old lingerie section.

“People used to go to these stores to have chats, and I think we have missed that connection from the high street,” says Kathryn Chiswell Jones, who runs Artspace Lifespace, one of the charities behind the store. It has created studios, galleries and performance spaces in abandoned buildings as diverse as a police station and an Audi showroom.

Sparks opened on the site of the old M&S on Broadmead - Joel Redman

Chiswell Jones, who in a previous life was a corporate project manager, was daunted by the size of the 100,000 sq ft M&S, which is still owned by the retailer as its long leaseholder. (The council is the ultimate freeholder. Sparks pays no rent but has significant running costs.) After joining forces with Jenny Foster, a former social worker, who runs the Global Goals Centre, an education charity, she seized the opportunity to rescue a beloved building.

Sparks opened with a target of 15,000 visitors a month. Foster tells me more than 500,000 people walked through the doors in the first year. About 10,000 still visit every week. “When the M&S and the Debenhams closed, everybody thought, ‘that’s it, that’s the death of the high street’,” she says. “This was such a good opportunity to show how we could bring one of those buildings back into use.”

Retail graveyard

Britain’s retail graveyard is full of giants. Causes of death have ranged from the rise of online shopping, out-of-town malls and retail parks to the effects of the pandemic and inflation. Profits are down, debts mount. Surviving groups, including M&S and John Lewis, have shut several shops. M&S is preparing to demolish its own flagship store on Oxford Street in London after winning a planning battle over the future of the art deco building, which will now house office space and a gym as well as some retail space.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 2021, the UK had lost 83 per cent of its major department stores since the collapse of BHS in 2016, according to CoStar Group, a commercial property information firm.

Stephen Springham, a veteran analyst and head of retail research at Knight Frank, has seen it all. But he says there have tended to be easier solutions to previous collapses. “So the biggest in terms of numbers would have been Woolworths [2008-2009], which was massive but also coincided with the rise of the value operators,” he says. “So we had the likes of Poundland and B&M taking a lot of those stores.

“But I think when you look at where the market is now, this is an unprecedented time in terms of problematic space hitting the market at a time when reabsorption is going to be a very piecemeal process that in some cases will take decades.”

The biggest failure in the current retail crisis has been Debenhams. The group had shut all its 126 stores by May 2021 after Boohoo, its new owner, decided to preserve the ailing brand online only. More than three years later, the state of those buildings offers a snapshot of the fate – and possible future – of Britain’s department stores.

By October this year, 78 Debenhams stores (62 per cent of the total) remained empty, according to analysis of public records by Geolytix, a UK retail data consultancy. The firm found that plans had been announced for 35 of the still empty Debenhams, leaving 43 with uncertain futures.

Debenhams closed all of its 126 UK stores by May 2021 after Boohoo decided to preserve the brand online only - Getty

The plans for reuse share similarities with the fate of the 48 Debenhams buildings that have now reopened or been replaced. They range from flats and student accommodation to bowling alleys and go-kart tracks. The Bristol Debenhams behind Sparks is due to be torn down and replaced with a housing complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than a quarter (34) of the shuttered Debenhams have been taken over by other retailers, including M&S, Primark and Next, while a couple more have been carved up into two or three retail units. “That’s the best-case scenario,” Springham says of what are typically straightforward refits.

The ‘experience economy’

Springham says landlords often see leisure use as the next-best choice. The “experience economy” has for years been sold as a balm for the struggling high street. You can’t click and collect an afternoon in an escape room or a game of darts with a drink.

So far, half a dozen Debenhams have been given over to leisure use, sometimes including retail units on the ground floor. But Springham says conversion isn’t always viable in towns without sufficient footfall, or where high costs compound a drop in the property value caused by closures. “A lot of people are seeing leisure as a panacea, but it’s only happening in select locations,” he says.

Springham tells me Knight Frank is working as the leasing agent for one former Debenhams where the landlord – a big pension fund – considered an offer from a leisure operator. The deal fell through when the business demanded that the landlord pay it a large upfront fee to move in, as well as the cost of conversion, while also accepting a far lower rent than Debenhams had paid.

“These are hugely problematic spaces, so it’s a real tenant’s market,” Springham says. A more desperate landlord might have accepted such a deal, he adds. Because, sure enough, huge empty spaces are bad for business. As well as maintenance and security costs, landlords must continue paying business rates after a three-month relief period following a closure. This tax can amount to more than half a building’s rental value.

Landlords with empty stores are sometimes using imaginative ways to avoid paying full rates. “Box-shifting” involves the artificial reoccupation of a building by moving boxes of stuff back in for six weeks before declaring the space empty again as a way to claim further three-month periods of relief. The Government is making moves to stop the practice. In its manifesto, Labour promised business rates reforms to level the playing field with online retailers, who have a lower tax burden than stores with premises.

Relief is also available if a property is deemed not to be in a fit state to let. This has prompted cases of “constructive vandalism”, where landlords who see no hope of finding new tenants for a long period strip out ceilings, heating and water pipes. “Then the agents have to try to get someone who’s willing to come in and spend all that money fitting out a store from scratch,” says Chiswell Jones, who has encountered the problem in Bristol.

More constructively, landlords can apply for ongoing rates relief if they can show that a building is being used by a charity. Neither Marks & Spencer or Bristol City Council would confirm that this was the arrangement at Sparks. Chiswell Jones wishes more landlords would consider such “meanwhile use”, as it’s known, at least as a short-term fix. “They should be looking at what these spaces can contribute to the community,” she adds.

Opposite the fashion department, on the other side of a thoroughfare between Sparks’ front and rear entrances, Sam McKay runs the department store’s gift shop. The former Nando’s manager ran a successful plant shop not far away until his energy bills quadrupled, killing the business. He now sells jewellery, ceramics, prints and soaps made by local artisans.

The ethical gift shop at Sparks, which stocks jewellery and homeware made by local artisans - Joel Redman

McKay, 37, says less observant locals took months to clock that the store was no longer an M&S: “I had one woman who tried to use her M&S loyalty card at the till.” But he arrived with a romantic ideal of the department store’s role, based on childhood visits with his mother and grandmother to Owen Owen, a former store in Coventry that is now a Primark.

“We’d go in every week and walk past the make-up counter and go to the cafe and see the same faces,” he says, waving to his own regulars as we talk. “The level of care and customer service was amazing.”

The problem is ‘malignant’

McKay, whose rent is less than a quarter than it was at the plant shop, says takings are up more than a third on last year and that Sparks has helped revive footfall in Broadmead. “Every single High Street in the UK has an empty department store and the big problem is that it’s malignant, it affects everyone,” he says.

In some cases, independent department stores of the sort that used to thrive even in small towns are meeting demand for the personal touch. Bradbeers, which has a retail heritage in Hampshire dating back to 1837, already owned the freehold of Debenhams’ Salisbury store when it shut in 2020. The firm’s executive director Greg Davies, whose grandfather took over the family business in 1932, says the firm had some interest from residential developers. But it made most sense to refurbish it as the group’s fifth branch, which opened in October 2023.

“Customers come up to me and thank us for revitalising that part of town,” says Davies, 56, who tells me sales are brisk and that there are now plans for the empty smaller stores next door. “I don’t think councils fully understand how department stores can help town centres by becoming destinations.”

Like Bristol, Sheffield has been hit by several department store closures in recent years. A Debenhams, which occupied a modernist pile in The Moor, one of the city’s shopping districts, has been empty since 2021. But it was the closure of John Lewis the same year that was the bitterest blow to Sheffield’s shoppers.

The store, which occupied another 1960s block on Barkers Pool, drew visitors from across South Yorkshire. “It was the real heart of the city,” says Louise Cross, a data analyst at Geolytix and the author of the Debenhams report.

‘The heart of the city’: Sheffield’s John Lewis was well-loved by locals and drew visitors from across South Yorkshire - Alamy

Cross, who grew up in nearby Doncaster and has lived in Sheffield since attending the university, says many residents still called John Lewis “Cole Brothers”, a family business that launched on another site in 1847 and ran the newer store until John Lewis took over in 2002. The new building, which opened in 1963, became a catalyst for Sheffield’s ongoing post-war regeneration – a grand symbol of modernity and commerce right opposite City Hall.

Sheffield Council took full ownership of the building after John Lewis’s departure. Last year, it chose a developer and an architect to reimagine the listed landmark in another test case for the future of Britain’s department stores.

“Coles isn’t just a shop, it’s a place that people have in their hearts,” says Mark Latham, a director at Urban Splash. The Manchester-based developer specialises in reviving former industrial or other awkward sites that Latham is passionate about reusing rather than demolishing. “We can’t afford, as a nation, to throw this stuff away,” he says.

In October this year, Urban Splash created a show space on the stripped-out ground floor as part of a consultation about its plans for the five-storey former John Lewis. “It was still palpable how much this place means to Sheffield,” Latham says. “People had tears in their eyes, saying, ‘I can’t believe it, we’re back in here’.”

Urban Splash has partnered with Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM), a leading London architectural firm. Simon Allford, a founding director, has an emotional connection to the building; it was designed by his late father David Allford, who grew up in Sheffield and, like Simon, studied architecture at Sheffield University.

The reimagining of the former Cole Brothers site by Urban Splash and AHMM - AHMM

AHMM is also reworking the flagship Debenhams on Oxford Street in central London. Allford says that project will be relatively straightforward in a city so large, and will include offices above ground floor retail units. “Whereas empty department stores in Sheffield, Bristol or Leeds are going to need a different kind of journey.”

A degree of optimism

But Allford is bullish about the potential reuse of such large, well-located stores. “They can be flexible, generous containers for other building types that city centres need,” he says, envisaging in Sheffield a combination of offices, workspaces, independent shops, bars and restaurants, perhaps with a gym in the basement. “I think we’ll be less obsessed with single uses on single sites and more interested in what I see as multi-layered city palazzos.”

Allford is not alone in surveying Britain’s gap-filled retail landscape with a degree of optimism. In Bristol, Vivienne Kennedy’s modest office sits directly opposite Sparks. She is the director of Broadmead Business Improvement District (BID), one of hundreds of areas in the country that receive a levy from local businesses in return for marketing, security and strategic support.

I tell her I’m struck by how many empty stores there are on Broadmead and in The Galleries, an older mall that has suffered in the shadow of Cabot Circus. But Kennedy, who’s 57 and lives in nearby Weston-super-Mare, tells me not to mistake evolution for extinction. “I’ve been coming to Bristol my whole life and don’t recognise much of it from when I was a child, but it changes to meet needs as they change,” she says.

Hundreds of new homes will soon rise on the Debenhams site, and there are plans to replace The Galleries with student accommodation, office space, shops and possibly a hotel. “We’re going to have something like 5,000 additional homes in the city centre and those people will want things to do, and they will want shops,” adds Kennedy, who says the old M&S clothed six generations of her family.

Last July, M&S renewed its confidence in central Bristol when it announced that it would take over the empty House of Fraser site at Cabot Circus, which is slightly bigger than its old store. On Broadmead, meanwhile, Kennedy says Sparks has boosted footfall and interest in the precinct while it evolves.

Sparks relies on a supportive landlord and operates in a city that already prized independent and ethical shops. It would not work everywhere. M&S won’t say how long the “meanwhile use” will continue, or what will come next. But Foster and Chiswell Jones are confident that elements of the model would travel. They say more than a dozen councils have visited Sparks with an eye on the empty department stores on their own high streets.

Haynes is still browsing the fashion department, which last year celebrated Sparks’ heritage a year after it opened with a rail of old M&S St Michael clothing. She hadn’t been that interested in “vintage”, a concept that she says becomes a little fuzzy at her age. “I’m vintage, they’re not,” she says, laughing as she flicks through jackets.

Haynes was “over the moon” when M&S announced its return. She isn’t sure what should become of the old building on Broadmead, but has come to admire its current incarnation. “When I first saw it, I thought, ‘oh no, I’ll never go into that’, but now I think it’s fantastic,” she adds. “It’s like a little neighbourhood in here.”