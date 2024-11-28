Fate of China defense minister uncertain amid reports of probe

STORY: The fate of Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun remains unclear.

On Wednesday, two U.S. officials said he was being investigated for corruption, while another said the news should be treated with caution.

Media reports say Dong is under investigation in a major anti-corruption effort in the People’s Liberation Army.

One U.S. official, speaking anonymously, said China’s investigation into its rocket forces had spread to the military and procurement more generally.

The official added that the investigation into Dong is important because Chinese President Xi Jinping appointed him.

Dong would be the third consecutive Chinese defense minister to be investigated for alleged corruption.

When asked, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson called the reports of a probe 'chasing shadows.'

China’s military has conducted an anti-corruption purge since last year, removing at least nine generals and several defense industry leaders.

Dong, a former PLA Navy chief, was appointed defense minister in December 2023, and handles China’s military relations with other countries.

He oversaw a recent improvement in U.S.-China military ties, with both nations holding their first commander-level talks in September.

But he since appears to have been passed over for promotion to the Central Military Commission, the country's top military body.

His two predecessors were expelled from the Communist Party in June for ‘serious violations of discipline’, a term that Beijing often uses as a euphemism for corruption.