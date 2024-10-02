The fate of Nibi the beaver lands in court as rescuers try to stop her release into the wild

Jamie Stengle
·3 min read

Whether a 2-year-old beaver named Nibi gets to stay with the rescuers she has known since she was a baby or must be released into the wild as winter approaches in Massachusetts has ended up in court — and caused such an uproar that even the governor has weighed in.

“To literally see people from around the world come together to protect this beaver is one of the most amazing things I have ever seen in my life,” said Adam Teper, an attorney representing Nibi's rescuers.

A judge on Tuesday said that for now, Nibi will allowed to stay in her home at Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford, located northwest of Boston. A hearing has been set for Friday in the case the rescuers filed against MassWildlife, the state's division of fisheries and wildlife, to stop the release.

Nibi has been a hit on the rescue group's social media since she was a baby, and posts Monday about her impending release garnered thousands of comments. An online petition to save Nibi from being released has received over 25,000 signatures, lawmakers have weighed in as well and this week Gov. Maura Healey pledged to make sure Nibi is protected.

Jane Newhouse, the rescue group's founder and president, said that after Nibi was found on the side of the road, and they tried to reunite her with nearby beavers who could have been her parents but were unsuccessful. After that, attempts to get her to bond with other orphaned beavers also didn't work.

"It’s very difficult to consider releasing her when she only seems to like people and seems to have no interest in being wild or bonding with her any of her own species,” Newhouse said.

Nibi has a large enclosure with a pool at the rescue operation, and will also wander into its yard and rehabilitation space, Newhouse said. “She pretty much has full run of the place. Everybody on my team is in love with her,” she said.

Newhouse said that over the summer, she asked MassWildlife if she could get a permit for Nibi to become an educational beaver, allowing her to take the beaver to schools, libraries and town halls. But, she said, with the recent denial of that permission came the ordered release of Nibi.

MassWildlife did not reply immediately Wednesday to a request for comment.

Newhouse said that her fear is that a release would mean certain death for her beloved “diva” beaver, who doesn't know how to live in the wild right now.

“It doesn’t give her much time how to figure out how to build a lodge for the first time, how to build dams for the first time, how to store all of her food before winter sets in,” she said.

Newhouse said that beavers usually leave their parents between the ages of 2 and 3, so it's possible that over the next year, Nibi will show more interested in wanting to be in the wild. But unless that happens, she wants to keep her safe.

“She loves her life here," Newhouse said. “She’s spoiled rotten, and she’s got lots of room to run around and her own little pond, all the food, fruit, veggies, nuts, berries she want.”

Jamie Stengle, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Fat Bear Week takes gruesome turn as adult male bear fatally attacks another bear; bracket reveal postponed

    The Fat Bear Week 2024 bracket reveal was postponed after a male bear attacked and killed a female bear at Brooks River in Alaska Monday.

  • Scientists Stumped by "Dozens" of Gigantic Holes at the Bottom of a Lake

    Hole Up There's a hole in the bottom of Lake Michigan — at least 40 of them, for that matter. As LiveScience reports, researchers at a protected region of the Great Lake are less sure than ever about the strange holes after doing a survey of the lakebed with a submersible robot. These bizarre craters were […]

  • This $75 Million Ranch With Over 3,500 Acres Is Maui’s Largest Property for Sale

    Dubbed Hana Ranch, the vast spread's 37 separate parcels allow for multiple homesites.

  • Beluga whales help Canadian woman heal after attack

    After surviving a polar bear attack in 2013, Churchill, Manitoba resident Erin Greene healed from that trauma with the help of beluga whales. At any given summer moment, as many as 4,000 belugas can be seen frolicking through the Churchill River. (AP Video: Joshua A. Bickel)

  • Blizzard, patriarch of Sacramento Zoo’s popular snow leopard exhibit, relocating — here’s why

    The Sacramento Zoo said planning is underway for the future of the snow leopard exhibit.

  • Offering a dose of healing, curious beluga whales frolic in a warming Hudson Bay

    ON HUDSON BAY (AP) — Playful large white beluga whales bring joy and healing to Hudson Bay. Their happy chirps leap out in an environment and economy threatened by the warming water melting sea ice, starving polar bears and changing the entire food chain.

  • How the process of de-extinction will be used to restore this fabled species

    The debate on whether the ivory-billed woodpecker is actually extinct may be ongoing, but a genetic engineering company is aiming to restore the fabled species to its natural habitat. In 2021, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed de-listing the ivory-billed woodpecker from protections under the Endangered Species Act due to the likelihood that the iconic American avian species is now extinct. Colossal Biosciences, a U.S.-based biotechnology company, plans to use the process of de-extinction to bring the ivory-billed woodpecker back, the company announced on Tuesday.

  • Montana rancher sentenced for cloning hybrid sheep for hunting

    An Octogenarian Montana livestock rancher was sentenced Monday to six months in prison for cloning giant sheep hybrids to be sold and hunted, federal prosecutors said.

  • Moo Deng's protective big sister defends her brother from mischievous monkey

    A young hippo named Moo Tun surprised a macaque at the Khao Kheow Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand, on September 23 after it got too close to her brother, Moo Deng. The adorable baby hippo has drawn record crowds to the zoo and has become an online sensation.

  • Man sentenced to 6 months in prison for effort to create giant sheep hybrids

    A Montana man was sentenced to six months in prison for being connected to an effort to create a giant sheep hybrid for captive hunting, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said Monday. Arthur “Jack” Schubarth, 80, was sentenced for committing two felony wildlife crimes as part of a nearly decade-long effort to create giant sheep…

  • Pine martens are returned to southern England for the first time in a century

    Conservationists have released 15 pine martens into the wild in southern England in an effort to reestablish the cat-sized mammals in the region for the first time in more than a century. The animals, which are tree-climbing members of the weasel family, became extinct in South West England more than a century ago as a result of loss of their woodland habitat, hunting and trapping to meet demand for their pelts. The Devon Wildlife Trust said Tuesday that eight adult females and seven males, sourced from wild populations in Scotland, were transported to secluded woodland locations in Dartmoor in September.

  • What changes are needed at this wildlife area popular with Tri-Cities residents?

    People who hunt, fish, camp and watch wildlife there can weigh in now through a survey.

  • France to stick with wind power development targets

    France is aiming for a target growth rate of 1.5 gigawatts (GW) per year in onshore wind power, Energy minister Olga Givernet said on Wednesday, which would be in line with the previous government's renewable energy policy goals. In the run up to parliamentary elections in the summer, the far-right National Rally (RN) made stopping wind power a feature of their election campaign, and also promised to "gradually dismantle" existing wind parks. New Prime Minister Michel Barnier said on Wednesday that the government intended to pursue nuclear power and renewable energy development, while better measuring all their impacts - particularly in wind power - saying that planning work would resume immediately.

  • Aamjiwnaang First Nation evacuations begin as Ineos starts removing toxic chemical

    For Jason Plain, Aamjiwnaang First Nation is home. On Tuesday, he was deciding whether to leave temporarily, as a neighbouring Sarnia, Ont., company had started work to remove a toxic chemical, leading the First Nation to warn of potentially higher levels of the chemical in the air. "We've got a really good community, but yeah, there's been some sicknesses and everything like that, every now and then. We don't know if it's from the plants. We never really know — it's just come to light these las

  • Greenfire Resources Ltd. (GFR): Leading the Athabasca Oil Sands with SAGD Technology

    We recently published a list of 10 Best Performing Energy Stocks in 2024. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR) stands against other best performing energy stocks. The energy sector is poised for significant transformation in 2024, driven by a blend of evolving market dynamics, fluctuating […]

  • Fat Bear Week begins

    Fat Bear Week begins

  • Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP): Leading the Midstream Sector with Record Operational Metrics

    We recently published a list of 10 Best Performing Energy Stocks in 2024. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) stands against other best performing energy stocks. The energy sector is poised for significant transformation in 2024, driven by a blend of evolving market dynamics, fluctuating […]

  • Father demands answers after video of public attack on B.C. teen

    WARNING: This story contains a graphic description of an attack.A violent attack on a teenage girl that was caught on video by multiple people in Kelowna, B.C., has prompted her father to come forward, demanding answers and justice.Kelowna RCMP say the attack happened on Friday night, and that the video has been circulating "widely" online in the southern Interior community, around 270 kilometres east of Vancouver in B.C.'s Okanagan.RCMP say the attack happened in the area of Boyce-Gyro Beach Pa

  • Donald Trump Takes Aim at Jimmy Carter on His Milestone 100th Birthday

    Not only was Donald Trump the sole living president—current or former—to not deliver a video message for Jimmy Carter in honor of the 39th president’s milestone 100th birthday on Tuesday, but he made no mention of the historic occasion despite talking about Carter’s presidency in an attempt to criticize Joe Biden.On Tuesday, the Carter Center shared excerpts of messages of support from Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden that were shown at Carter’s birthday concert last mont

  • ‘Nostradamus’ pollster reveals who won VP debate between Walz and Vance

    Allan Lichtman has correctly predicted the result of nine of out 10 presidential elections since 1984