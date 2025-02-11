Father of 4 Shot Dead, Girlfriend ‘Badly Beaten’ After Approaching Man Parked Over Their Driveway: Police

Trevor Hughes had just returned home from work and just wanted to go inside and sleep but couldn't park because a man was blocking his driveway, police allege

A father of four was fatally shot and his girlfriend was “badly beaten” after he asked a man to stop blocking his driveway with his car so he could park in his space, say authorities.

Officers found a man identified as Trevor Hughes, 49 on the ground with a gunshot wound to his abdomen after responding to a 911 call on Fowler Avenue in the Bronx at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Hughes was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hughes’ fiancee, 47, who was not identified, was allegedly attacked by a woman later identified as Fallon Wise, 41, according to online court records.

The alleged attack left her with “multiple fractures to her face, including a fractured orbital bone, fractured nose and multiple fractured teeth,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Daily News.

That evening, police arrested Bronx resident Lavar Davis, 46, and charged him with second-degree murder, per online court records.

Wise is charged with assault and harassment, online court records state.

Hughes was coming home from work when he allegedly found Davis parked in front of his home, in a space he paid for, the New York Post reports.

Hughes called 311 and then notified the local police precinct, police said, per the Daily News.

Hughes’ brother, who did not want to be identified, told The Post he and his family cannot believe his brother is dead.

“It was all over a parking space,” Hughes’ brother told The Post. “He took all the steps that you’re supposed to take when you want a car removed from blocking your driveway."

Hughes worked as a locksmith, handyman and also as a DJ, known as DJ Dread, to support his family.

“Trevor was more than just a DJ, he was a cornerstone of our community, a friend to many, and a true artist who used music to bring joy and unity wherever he went,” the National Latino Peace Officers Association Bronx chapter wrote on Facebook.

Hughes leaves behind two daughters in high school and two daughters in their twenties.

“They lost their dad, so they’re gonna need a lot of support,” Hughes' brother told the Daily News. “It’s senseless violence for something so petty obviously,” he said.

Davis, who is on lifetime parole, was convicted of murder in Schenectady and served more than 24 years at the Attica Correctional Facility; he was released in 2019, perThe Post. He had also faced an assault charge in Schenectady.

It is unclear whether Davis and Wise have retained attorneys who can speak on their behalf.



