Father of 7-year-old girl allegedly killed by her sister opens up about heartache

A woman has been charged in connection with the deaths of four people after a paddleboarding incident in Wales. Paul O'Dwyer, 42, Andrea Powell, 41, Morgan Rogers, 24, and Nicola Wheatley, 40, died after they got into difficulty on the River Cleddau, in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, on 30 October 2021. Officers confirmed Nerys Bethan Lloyd, 39, from Aberavon, has been charged with four counts of gross negligence manslaughter and an offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act.