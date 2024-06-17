Father of Colombian Vice President Rescued by Police After Being Attacked While Travelling

The father of Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez Mina safely arrived in Cali after he was in a group attacked in the Cauca department of the country on Sunday, June 16, officials said.

Footage released by the Ministry of National Defense of Colombia was described as showing Sigifredo Marquez Trujillo and several others being transferred by National Police helicopter.

Mina said her father, her six-year-old nephew, and two bodyguards were attacked while travelling on the Suarez-Cali highway, near Timba.

The group was unharmed, she said.

A security council chaired by Colombia’s Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez was held on Monday to discuss the situation in Cauca. Credit: Ministry of National Defense of Colombia via Storyful

Video Transcript

Yo lo quiero comprar de y no le permite el Tenemos que parar el rotor y ya sale.

Buenas tardes.

Cmo estn todos?

Curso.

l es el pap de la seora.

Mucho gusto.

Mucho gusto.

Me alegro que estn bien.

Ya ac.

Y aqu estn.

Listo?

Si.

Me encanta.

Yo me moreno.

Hasta luego.