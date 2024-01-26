Father and Daughter Share Tender Moment as He Helps Style Her Hair

A father and daughter shared a tender moment while styling her hair at their home in Atlanta, Georgia, in early January.

Taliah Noir recorded this video as she was doing her hair, and told Storyful she was feeling insecure about the hairstyle, but then her dad walked in and assured her that it looked fine.

In the sweet video, Noir’s dad takes over styling. He says brushing her hair is soothing to him, and tells her how beautiful she is. Credit: Taliah Noir via Storyful