This Father’s Day, Take the Dads in Your Life to the Beach

Sophie Kemp

Father’s Day is coming up fast on June 16, happily falling right around the moment when spring swings into summer. Doesn’t an afternoon spent sunning yourself on the beach with family sound nothing short of wonderful? As the day approaches, you might be wondering what to get your partner or your father; chances are, he’ll be grateful for whatever you put your heart into. That being said, Father’s Day might just be the perfect occasion to splurge on something that’s perfect for a day by the sea.

Fortunately for you, we have plenty of ideas. Is dad a gearhead? Consider getting him a portable Bluetooth speaker, like the one we’ve selected from Ultimate Ears. It’s the perfect way to add a little auditory enhancement to any seaside afternoon. Does he fancy himself an amateur photographer? Iconic camera brand Leica does an instant film camera in the dreamiest of teals—perfect for snapping shots of sand castles, surf, and more. Trying to level up his swim trunk wardrobe? Thorsun does a great pair in an eye-catching leaf print. Trying to convince him to get into skin care (and anticipating any potential sunburn)? Gift him some of Malin+Goetz’s ever-popular detox face masks. Sometimes reminding dad that he’s worth a little self-care, even after a long day at the beach, can be the best Father’s Day gift of all.

Burton Beeracuda 2L cooler bag, $25 burton.com
Photo: Courtesy of burton.com
Misc. Goods Co. Cina deck of playing cards, $15 wolfandbadger.com
The Armor Lux striped pocket tee, $68 bestmadeco.com
Everlane boardshort, starting at $25 everlane.com
Photo: Courtesy of everlane.com
Leica Sofort instant film camera, $287 bhphotovideo.com
Photo: Courtesy of bhphotoandvideo.com
Bottega Veneta cut-out leather sandals, $890 matchesfashion.com
Photo: Courtesy of matchesfashion.com
Timex Archive Scout Brook watch in steel, $105 needsupply.com
Photo: Courtesy of needsupply.com
Quaker Marine Supply lobster sock, $22 quakermarine.com
Photo: Courtesy of quakermarine.com
Skagerak beach tennis set, $149 shophorne.com
Photo: Courtesy of shophorne.com
Smythson and S’Well water bottle set, $495 smythson.com
Photo: Courtesy of smythson.com
Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker, $170 amazon.com
Photo: Courtesy of amazon.com
The Ventile Boonie hat, $148 bestmadeco.com
Photo: Courtesy of bestmadeco.com
YETI Roadie 20 cooler, $200 yeti.com
Photo: Courtesy of yeti.com
Krewe Rampart sunglasses, $295 krewe.com
Photo: Courtesy of krewe.com
Castañer Perseo striped canvas espadrilles, $109 matchesfashion.com
Photo: Courtesy of matchesfashion.com
Tombolo Playa of Eden shirt, $128 tombolocompany.com
Photo: Courtesy of tombolocompany.com
Thorsun Leaf slim-fit short-length printed swim shorts, $193 mrporter.com
Photo: Courtesy of mrporter.com
Berluti 3cm leather-trimmed woven cotton belt, $450 mrporter.com
Photo: Courtesy of mrporter.com
Hermès Sangles en Zig Zag beach bag, $1350 hermes.com
Photo: Courtesy of hermes.com
Malin+Goetz detox face mask, $46 nordstrom.com
Photo: Courtesy of nordstrom.com
Onia printed linen beach blanket, $95 mrporter.com
Photo: Courtesy of mrporter.com
Outdoor Products 345 ultimate dry sack pack, $10 amazon.com
Photo: Courtesy of amazon.com
Aimé Leon Dore micro tourist bag, $65 aimeleonedore.com
Photo: Courtesy of aimeleondore.com
Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor sandals, $100 birkenstock.com
Photo: Courtesy of birkenstock.com
See the videos.

Originally Appeared on Vogue