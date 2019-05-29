21 Foolproof Father’s Day Gifts That Won’t Break the Bank

Finding the ideal Father’s Day gift is a tall task. Perhaps your dad is old-fashioned and won't exactly be thrilled by that trendy item that captures the zeitgeist, or maybe he doesn’t care much for material goods at all. If the latter is true, then something practical is always a safe bet, but a gift card or pack of socks can feel hopelessly unimaginative—not to mention impersonal.

With dad's big day fast approaching, though, it’s time to figure out that perfect present. Just don't fall into the trap of overspending out of desperation. We've found plenty of timeless—and just-elevated-enough!—options that won’t break the bank. If your dad has been wearing the same pair of sneakers for 10 years, then Everlane's low-key, semi-sporty new sneakers would be a stylish update to his day-to-day look (and if he's keeping up with the latest climate news, he'll love that they're also the lowest-impact sneakers on the market). Spring for a few pairs of Entireworld's striped socks, too, so he has a few styling options ready to go. If it's Dad’s suit game that's been lackluster, Thom Browne's swimmer-printed tie would liven up his otherwise traditional work uniform. And, like their daughters and sons, every father could benefit from a stylish new accessory, whether it's Miansai's rope bracelet (only $55!) or a piece of tech. Shop these and more of our top picks for Dad here, all for less than $200.

Photo: Courtesy of miansai.com More

Photo: Courtesy of aojames.com More

Photo: Courtesy of theentireworld.com More

Photo: Courtesy of modaoperandi.com More

Photo: Courtesy of huckberry.com More

Story continues