21 Foolproof Father’s Day Gifts That Won’t Break the Bank

Rachel Hahn
Get your Father’s Day gifts early with our guide of timeless, elevated essentials—all for $200 or less.

Finding the ideal Father’s Day gift is a tall task. Perhaps your dad is old-fashioned and won't exactly be thrilled by that trendy item that captures the zeitgeist, or maybe he doesn’t care much for material goods at all. If the latter is true, then something practical is always a safe bet, but a gift card or pack of socks can feel hopelessly unimaginative—not to mention impersonal.

With dad's big day fast approaching, though, it’s time to figure out that perfect present. Just don't fall into the trap of overspending out of desperation. We've found plenty of timeless—and just-elevated-enough!—options that won’t break the bank. If your dad has been wearing the same pair of sneakers for 10 years, then Everlane's low-key, semi-sporty new sneakers would be a stylish update to his day-to-day look (and if he's keeping up with the latest climate news, he'll love that they're also the lowest-impact sneakers on the market). Spring for a few pairs of Entireworld's striped socks, too, so he has a few styling options ready to go. If it's Dad’s suit game that's been lackluster, Thom Browne's swimmer-printed tie would liven up his otherwise traditional work uniform. And, like their daughters and sons, every father could benefit from a stylish new accessory, whether it's Miansai's rope bracelet (only $55!) or a piece of tech. Shop these and more of our top picks for Dad here, all for less than $200.

Miansai Nexus rope bracelet in sterling silver, $55
AO James houndstooth zip polo, $198
Entireworld set of six striped socks, $80
Thom Browne patterned silk jacquard tie, $114
Sabah slip-on shoes, $195
SONOS Play:1 speaker, $149
Passavant and Lee Scier money clip leather wallet, $135
Coach carabiner key ring, $65
Courant Catch:3 wireless charging and accessory organization, $175
Everlane Tread trainer, $98
Noah WorkBoat holdall, $168
Shinola leather football, $150
Porter-Yoshida & Co. snackpack medium pouch in khaki, $54
Native Union CLIC canvas iPhone XR case, $35
Blundstone Footwear Chelsea boot, $185
Maximum Henry slim standard belt in black, $115
Aimé Leon Dore striped shorts in red, $195
Carhartt WIP x Sun Buddies Shane sunglasses in black/dark gray, $165
Timex Archive Scout Brook watch in steel, $105
Eberjey Henry men’s pajama, $148
Club Monaco duffle, $150
