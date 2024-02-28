Father Delivers Baby on the Way to Kansas Hospital

A father driving his wife to the hospital in Kansas in the early hours of Tuesday, February 27, had to step in and deliver the baby on the side of a road, police footage shows.

Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a medical call from the off ramp of 169 Highway and 255th Street early on Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, they found a new father who had just helped his wife give birth in the passenger seat of their car.

Body-worn camera footage shows deputies arriving at the scene, where they provided medical care to mom and child until Johnson County EMS and fire could take over.

The father is seen fist-bumping the sheriff’s deputy, who says, “Congratulations.” The footage also captures the tiny baby wrapped up in his mom’s arms, still inside the vehicle receiving care.

“Both mother and baby are doing great! Congratulations to the Redenbaugh Family!” the sheriff’s office said. Credit: Miami County KS Sheriff’s Office via Storyful