Father of girl stabbed to death in Alberta classroom tells killer to rot in hell

WETASKIWIN, Alta. — The father of a 17-year-old girl stabbed to death in an Alberta classroom says he hopes her killer rots in hell.

Dale Winkler told a sentencing hearing that loved ones of Jennifer Winkler have been stricken with grief since she was attacked in 2021 by a fellow student at a high school in Leduc, south of Edmonton.

He then threw a crumpled piece of paper at Dylan Pountney and walked out of the courtroom in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Pountney, 22, periodically wiped tears from his face as victim impact statements were read in court.

He was convicted in July of second-degree murder.

The trial heard there was a break in a social studies class, when Pountney, then 19, began slashing at his classmate as she sat at her desk.

She died from massive blood loss from five wounds near her neck and shoulder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.

