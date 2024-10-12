Father, girlfriend indicted in death of 2-year-old found unresponsive in pool in Western Ky.

A Western Kentucky man and his girlfriend have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of the man’s 2-year-old child, who was found unresponsive in a backyard pool.

The child was found in the pool at a home on Ky. 849 in Graves County June 17, Kentucky State Police said. Though first responders attempted live-saving measures, the toddler was pronounced dead at a local hospital, state police said in a news release Friday.

State police said they and the Department of Community Based Services investigated the death and “the conditions of other children” who lived in the home in Melber.

The child’s father, Nathaniel Purcell, 27, and his girlfriend, Courtney Amacher, 26, who both lived in the home, were indicted Oct. 3 by a Graves County grand jury and were arrested Friday.

Both are facing one count of second-degree manslaughter, seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, four counts of second-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.

Purcell is also facing an additional charge of evidence tampering.

Purcell was taken to the Ballard County Detention Center, and Amacher was taken to the Marshall County Detention Center, according to state police. Bond was set at $25,000 cash, according to court records.