Father. Husband. ‘A Noble Man.’: ‘Pastor A.D.’ stabbed to death at his church, cops say

Three daughters, a son, a wife, blood and marriage family, a church tribe and a broader community including a mayor have been mourning the death of a man who was killed at the same North Miami-Dade church that he led.

Antwane Lenoir, affectionately known as “Pastor A.D.,” was 41 years old.

Opa-locka Mayor John H. Taylor II posted these sentiments to Facebook: “The City of Opa-locka grieves the loss of a Noble Man and friend. We were blessed to have this Great Man as a part of our community, serving in many capacities to ensure that our residents had a voice. As a unified body, we pray that God strengthens his family, friends and ministry through these trying times. The legacy that Pastor A.D. Lenoir leaves behind will live on. Thank you for your service. You will be missed.”

Officers from Miami-Dade police’s Northside District, where Lenoir once had been honored for his work in the community, answered a call about a stabbing at Westview Baptist Church Saturday, 13301 NW 24th St., around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. There they found Lenoir dead at his spiritual home.

What happened?

After almost a day searching for 44-year-old James Dawkins, police tracked him down Sunday around 2 p.m. at Northwest 62nd Street and 27th Avenue. Dawkins was arrested Sunday night.

Represented by a public defender at Monday’s first court appearance, Dawkins entered a not guilty plea to a charge of first degree murder. While being held without bond until the resolution of his case, Dawkins’ residence will be Miami-Dade Corrections’ Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Prior to that, Dawkins had been living at the church, according to Miami-Dade police. But when Lenoir summoned a locksmith Saturday around 3 p.m. to change the locks, police added, Dawkins got into an argument with Lenoir.

Though Lenoir was “in his full armed security guard uniform,” police say Dawkins first pulled out a weapon — stabbing Lenoir “multiple times” before running.

‘Heartbroken with this terrible tragedy’

Social media, especially Facebook, rang with sorrow for Lenoir,

Miami native Teshara Arthur wrote “I’m not upset because you left. We know what scripture says. I’m upset with how you went and that I never got to tell you how proud I am to be your little cousin walking in faith. I wish I could’ve talked to you longer on our last call or casual messages RIP Pastor DOC AD Lenoir...”

Marie-Joe Aurelus Bien-Aime wrote, “I am heartbroken with this terrible tragedy. I have worked with Doctor/Pastor Lenoir for several years at Madie Ives K-8. He will be greatly missed.”