Father of Sara Sharif ‘attacked in prison with tuna tin lid’

Police have launched an investigation after the father of Sara Sharif suffered severe injuries during an attack by fellow prisoners.

Urfan Sharif, who has just begun a life sentence for murdering his 10-year-old daughter, was allegedly ambushed by two inmates in a cell at HMP Belmarsh armed with the jagged lid of a tuna tin on New Year’s Day.

The 43-year-old reportedly suffered cuts to his neck and face and received medical treatment inside the prison.

It is understood Sharif did not need to be taken to an outside hospital, with sources saying he was treated in the prison’s hospital.

A Prison Service spokesman added: “Police are investigating an assault on a prisoner at HMP Belmarsh on January 1. It would be inappropriate to comment further while they investigate.”

Sara Sharif was found dead at her family home in Woking in 2023 - GETTY IMAGES

A source told The Sun: “Urfan was sliced up badly in his cell by two others who rushed in. It was planned and they used a makeshift weapon — made from the lid of a tin of tuna. He was sliced in the neck and face and is still in healthcare and in a very bad way.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was lucky to survive. He has had to have stitches and will have scars as a permanent reminder of the attack. The guards tried to keep him safe because he obviously had a target on his back after the case was such big news.”

The source added: “Sharif has tried to keep his head down since coming into the jail, but word quickly got round about who he was.

“Inmates were not happy he is in there with them and, although the other prisoners are in for heinous crimes, a lot of them don’t like people who attack children. A lot of them are saying how it couldn’t have happened to a more deserving guy.”

Sharif and Sara’s stepmother, Beinash Batool, were jailed for life in December for years of horrific “torture” and “despicable” abuse that culminated in the girl’s murder.

Sara’s uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, who was found guilty of causing or allowing her death, was jailed for 16 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court heard that Sara had suffered “unimaginable pain, misery and anxiety” as she was repeatedly beaten, burned, bitten and restrained at the family home in Woking, Surrey.

Sara’s body was found at the family’s home in August 2023 after being subjected to treatment the judge described as “nothing short of gruesome”.

In a televised sentencing at the Old Bailey, Mr Justice Cavanagh said Sara’s death “was the culmination of years of neglect, frequent assaults and what can only be described as torture”, mainly at the hands of Sharif.

Belmarsh is a Category A prison which houses high numbers of murderers and terrorists, including Ali Harbi Ali, the killer of MP David Amess, and Stephen Port, who was convicted of the murder of four young men and multiple rapes.