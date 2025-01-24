Mum whose four sons died in Sutton house fire after she abandoned them to go shopping jailed for ten years

Twins Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four, and Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, died in a fire after being left home alone (Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA)

The neglectful mother of four sons who died in a house fire after she left them home alone to go shopping has been jailed for ten years.

Deveca Rose, 30, was convicted of four counts of manslaughter after the deaths of her sons, aged three and four, on the evening of December 16 2021.

She had gone to Sainsbury, leaving her two sets of twins - Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, and four-year-olds Kyson and Bryson Hoath – without parental supervision at the locked rented home in Sutton, south-west London.

A fire broke out and the boys were trapped inside, dying from smoke inhalation as they desperately hid under their beds upstairs.

At the Old Bailey on Friday, Judge Mark Lucraft KC, the Recorder of London, said: “There are no words to describe this case other than a deeply tragic one.”

He said the victims were left alone by their mother in an “unsafe” house when a fire broke out, likely caused by a tea light.

The judge noted that Rose had already been to Sainsbury’s earlier that day and her return trip at the time of the fire was not to purchase any items that were “essential or vital”.

He told Rose: “You were not there and the children were too young to know what to do. As a result of what you did, they were all killed.”

Judge Lucraft sentenced Rose to ten years in prison for each death.

Rose collapsed to the floor as the sentence was passed, and she was heard sobbing loudly as she was led away.

At the start of Rose’s sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey, the boys’ father Dalton Hoath said that losing his four sons was “the worst day of my life”.

Deveca Rose, 30, was found guilty of manslaughter (Met Police/PA) (PA Wire)

He had split up with Rose, and she was suffering from mental health problems at the time of the deaths.

“Their lives had just begun but were cut so short. It was every parent’s worst nightmare”, said Mr Hoath, in a statement read by a relative.

“I’m not a great talker but even if I was I could not put it in words. I simply want to join them.”

Mr Hoath said he had come close to jumping off a bridge “many times” in the days after losing his sons, and added: “I have tried to be some sort of normal for my own family now.

“I will never recover from losing my funny, beautiful boys. I have to fight for all of us left behind and live with this massive pain in my heart before I meet them again.”

The boys’ great grandmother Sally Johnson quoted her great grandson’s “favourite word – why” as she told of her heartbreak at losing them.

Crying, she said: “The thought of them crying and screaming out will haunt me forever.

Deveca Rose arrives at the Old Bailey (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Archive)

“My only comfort is they are now together forever and need never be alone again.

“I’m afraid I will never be able to forgive… I would like to say their favourite word – why? Just why?”

She told the court her great grandchildren were her “whole world”, adding: “The horror, the pain remains with me three years on.”

Grandfather Jason Hoath said: “It is nearly three years since we lost out wonderful fun-loving grandsons at the tender age of three and four.

“The pain from this loss has shattered my life in every possible way.”

He said it was “too painful to describe” seeing them trapped in an inferno and “devastating” when the boys died later in hospital after “fighting so bravely”.

The boys’ aunt Casey Hoath read her statement in court and described her nephews as “funny” and “full of character”.

The boys' aunt Casey Hoath read her statement in court and described her nephews as "funny" and "full of character".

“This was my worst nightmare scenario with the people I love at the centre,” she said.

Rose was found guilty at trial of four counts of manslaughter, after the court heard she and the boys had been living in squalor, surrounded by rubbish and human excrement.

“There was rubbish thickly spread throughout the house“, said prosecutor Kate Lumsdon KC.

“The toilet and the bath were full of rubbish and could not be used. Buckets and pots were used as toilets instead.”

A cigarette or tea light in the living room is believed to have sparked the fire, and the boys fled upstairs to call for help.

A neighbour tried to break down the front door before firefighters in breathing apparatus went in and found the children’s bodies under beds.

They were rushed to two separate hospitals but attempts to save them failed and they died from inhalation of fumes later that night.

Rose claimed that she left the boys with a neighbour, prompting firefighters to go back into the blaze to try to find her. When she was not found, and a police investigation did not turn up evidence of a neighbour, it was concluded she had either been invented by Rose or was not present that day.

Jurors were told that social worker Georgia Singh had raised concerns about the family but the case was closed three months before the fire.

Previously, a health visitor had raised concerns about the family but they were not followed up after she retired, jurors were told.

The children had not attended school for three weeks before their deaths.

Rose, of Wallington, south London, did not give evidence at trial.

She hid her face in the dock as the sentencing hearing began. The hearing continues.