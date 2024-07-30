Father seeks justice for son killed in double homicide in northeast Oklahoma City
Father seeks justice for son killed in double homicide in northeast Oklahoma City
Father seeks justice for son killed in double homicide in northeast Oklahoma City
A police investigation was launched after officers were made aware of a video filmed inside HMP Wandsworth in south London.
A 25-year-old man affiliated with the Blood Family Mafia is in hospital after he was tortured on July 24 at the Quebec City detention centre.Maxime Maheux was sentenced to five years in prison two weeks ago after pleading guilty to several charges related to arson and assault.In court, he admitted to being associated with the Blood Family Mafia gang and Radio-Canada reported that he had collaborated with police.The attack at Osainville Prison that left Maheux hospitalized last week was clearly a
A 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted during a red-eye flight from Los Angeles to Orlando is suing Delta Air Lines, claiming it was negligent for serving her attacker alcohol and failed to restrain him after he was found to be molesting the teen.
Lauren Johansen was found mutilated and wrapped in a sheet
DENVER (AP) — A police recruit who had to have both of his legs amputated after losing consciousness and repeatedly collapsing during fight training at Denver’s police academy is suing those who allegedly forced him to continue the “barbaric hazing ritual” after paramedics ignored warning signs.
Anita Rose dies in hospital four days after being found unconscious on a track in her village.
Hannah Hunt, 28, was able to send a text message pleading for help for her and her mother and sister.
What started as a search for missing grandmother Roberta Martin ended with the arrest of a man, 23, who is now accused of brutally murdering her, say police
The Prince and Princess of Wales said in a personal message, "We cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through"
The Princess of Wales showed off her daring pre-royal wardrobe in London, wearing a sheer backless dress weeks after she rekindled her romance with Prince William in 2007.
Antiques Roadshow expert Richard Price prompted gasps and applause from an audience at Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire after sharing his huge valuation of an "extremely rare" item…
"I was eating a TV dinner on a TV tray at my mother's house when the news came on of this guy getting busted for the torture and murder of teenage boys. They showed his picture on the TV. I had been picked up by John Wayne Gacy."
Everilda Cux-Ajtzalam, 18, was arrested and charged with a felony offense of abandoning a child
“He’s gonna dump her,” Bill Maher said about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in his latest podcast episode. “I mean with her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl. You know you’re gonna get dumped, you just don’t know when.”Maher made his comments to, of all people, Haliey Welch the girl behind the viral “Hawk Tuah” video, who didn’t disagree with the comedian’s take.“But you gotta think about it this way. If he does that, can you imagine the next album we’re gonna get off of that?” she told M
Sean Lunney, Brianna Nohmer and Jaysen Lawson have been arrested on several charges, including felony kidnapping, jail records show
The Training Season singer joined Emily Ratajkowski, Sydney Sweeney and Maya Jama with her vibrant bikini choice - read more
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man convicted of kidnapping adult siblings camping in a national forest in 1994 before raping the sister and murdering the brother has been scheduled to be executed next month.
Pullos was first arrested and charged in April 2023 but surrendered herself to 90 days in jail a year later, with hopes that those days would count toward her expected 90-day sentence
Conservative figures in Hollywood such as Rob Schneider and Candace Cameron Bure are outraged over the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony for featuring a tableau that seemed to evoke Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” but replaced the painting’s religious figures with drag queens and more. The Catholic Church in France slammed the visual as a …
The actress shares her two younger kids, Faith and Sunday, with husband Keith Urban