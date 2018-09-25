Like Father Like Son: Antonio Brown Clasps His Well-Known Dad's Hand After Steelers Win

After a three-point win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 24, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown shared a special moment with his famous father.

Watching his son from the stands of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, was his father, Eddie “the Touchdown” Brown, widely known as one of Arena Football League’s greatest players.

As seen in the video shared to Twitter, Brown can be seen greeting his father after the game and posing for photographs with him.

The star wide receiver helped his team to a narrow victory with a first-half touchdown on Monday night. Credit: Aditi Kinkhabwala via Storyful