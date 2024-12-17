Father and stepmother sent to prison for life in the killing of a 10-year-old girl in England

LONDON (AP) — The father and stepmother of a severely abused 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for murder.

Urfan Sharif, 42, and Beinash Batool, 30, were convicted of murder last week in her death in what prosecutors called a “campaign of abuse.”

The girl's uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, was found guilty of causing or allowing the girl’s death. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

After the girl died, the three fled to Pakistan, where Urfan Sharif phoned U.K. police to say he “legally punished her, and she died,” prosecutors said. He said he “beat her up too much" but didn't intend to kill her.

Police in London then went to the family's home and discovered Sara’s body under a blanket in a bunk bed on Aug. 10, 2023.

The three later returned to Britain more than a month after they fled and were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The trial in the Central Criminal Court exposed horrific details of abuse that included more than 70 fresh injuries and many older ones, including bruising, burns, fractures and bite marks and has raised questions about failures by social services and authorities to intervene and protect her.

“Sara’s death was the culmination of years of neglect, frequent assaults and what can only be described as torture," Justice John Cavanagh said. "The degree of cruelty is almost inconceivable. ... None of you have shown a shred of true remorse.”