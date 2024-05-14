Father of two young daughters shot and killed on Mother's day
Fort Pierce Police 37-year-old Levil Smith as the victim killed in a shooting on Sunday, and tonight, friends of Smith are reflecting who he was.
Fort Pierce Police 37-year-old Levil Smith as the victim killed in a shooting on Sunday, and tonight, friends of Smith are reflecting who he was.
Khadafi Keenan Fagan-Pierre had just opened the door of a black BMW on the driveway of his home when he saw a Gatineau police cruiser make a U-turn.It was Sunday morning, April 14. Two officers stepped out. One questioned him: "Is this your car?"He said no. It was his father's car, after all. The father, who lives across the river in Ottawa, regularly lends his 2010 BMW E60 535 to his 31-year-old son."Well, whose car is it?" an officer asked next. Fagan-Pierre, who is Black and lives primarily w
"My kids are disappointing," Kelsey Mayfield says in her viral TikTok video
The 16-year-old was vacationing with her family on the Greek island of Crete, per reports
Sherry Lee Heffernan, 57, shot and stabbed her father and his girlfriend in their N.J. beachfront home
WARNING: This story contains details that may be distressing to some readers. It also contains an illustrated image of a deceased child. In an effort to find out who she was and how she died, police have released an image that might help identify a child whose remains were discovered in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont., southeast of Hamilton, two years ago.On May 17, 2022 Ontario Provincial Police began investigating after the remains of a girl were found in the Grand River by two people out f
Rebecca Joynes, 30, denies six sex offences involving two teenage boys.
WARNING: This article contains graphic content of domestic violence and murder.After Ross McInnes beat and strangled his girlfriend, he wrote a suicide note, blaming the 25-year-old mother of toddler twins for her own death and wrote: "I would do it again.""What I have done is wrong but good I took someone truly evil with me," wrote McInnes.On Monday, set to be the first day of a three-week first-degree murder jury trial, McInnes pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Kirsten Lea Gardner,
A horrible tragedy has forever altered the lives of two families in the Indian city of Prayagraj.
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Makayla Zanae Roxburgh-Carpino in north Toronto, police say.The 27-year-old Vaughan man was arrested and appeared in court for a bail hearing on Sunday, police said in a news release.Officers were initially called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Northcliffe Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday for reports of gunfire.They found Roxburgh-Carpino with gunshot wounds, police said. She was pronounced dead
Actor Steve Buscemi is OK after he was punched in the face by a man on a New York City street, his publicist said Sunday. The 66-year-old star of “Fargo” and “Boardwalk Empire” was assaulted late Wednesday morning in Manhattan and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye. “Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” according to a statement Sunday from his publicist.
And I thought I was stubborn...
Suzanne Morphew, a 49-year-old mother of two, vanished in 2020 on Mother's Day
A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal slashing in downtown Toronto over the weekend, according to police.The 50-year-old Toronto man was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Monday morning, police said in a news release.Jamie Richardson, 50, died after he was slashed in the neck with a makeshift weapon during an attack near the corner of Dalhousie and Shuter streets just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police say.Richardson had just left a cl
She stole from mail she was meant to deliver on her route in New York, feds say.
Police say a woman and dog fought off a man who tried sexually assaulting her for 20 minutes. Woman's dog bit the suspect in the face during the brawl.
Ana Knezevich Henao, 40, has been missing since Feb. 2, 2024
The little boy’s mom was arrested, New Mexico police said.
With his “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel movie “Furiosa” gearing up for both its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and its theatrical release later this month, director George Miller recently spoke to The Telegraph and reflected on the notorious feud that broke out between stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron during the grueling …
The Princess of Wales made a special appearance at the 2023 grand final
A picture of #TheDress went viral in 2015, attracting the attention of celebrities like Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian