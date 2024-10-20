Faulty elevators leaves seniors stuck in Merritt Island high-rise
The Canadian prime minister made the allegations under oath at the nation’s Foreign Interference Commission The post Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Dustin Kjersem’s battered body was discovered October 12 in a tent near Big Sky, Montana. A 911 caller said it looked like a bear attack. But police now suspect Kjersem was murdered.
"The only reason anyone lives there at this point is out of spite for God..."
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The man who gained social media fame with TikTok posts as he was riding out two hurricanes in his boat has been arrested in Tampa, Florida.
The comedian's eldest daughter, Chelsea Belle O’Donnell, was arrested in Wisconsin on Sept. 10
Five teenage boys have been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place not far from Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan.All five male youths are from Hamilton, York Regional Police said in a Friday news release. They face two criminal charges each: sexual assault and forcible confinement. Police said three were arrested on Oct. 11, while the other two were apprehended this week. York officers were called to the area of Norwood Avenue and Jane Street, near the theme park, aro
A Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) ruling made this week in the case of a Saskatchewan man convicted of killing two people in a head-on collision says lower courts cannot impose driving prohibitions for criminal negligence causing death or bodily harm.The top court says the ruling stems from a legal quirk in the Criminal Code caused by parliamentary amendments aimed at simplifying the code's language.People guilty of lesser driving-related offences — such as dangerous operation of a motor vehicle c
A man who doused gasoline on his estranged wife and set her on fire has been found guilty of first-degree murder. As Catherine McDonald reports, the judge rejected Norbert Budai’s defence that alcohol and fentanyl affected his ability to plan and deliberate Henrietta Viski’s murder.
Karen Read, whose sensational murder trial ended with a deadlocked jury in July, speaks to 'Dateline' NBC in a two-hour special airing Friday, Oct. 18, at 9/8c
"I think he stands against everything and flies in the face of everything that a Catholic believes and holds dear," Hostin said.
A Waterloo, Ont., man is speaking out after his video of a woman ranting about the South Asian community went viral.
Mohamed Iidow had repeatedly sexually assaulted 37-year-old Natalie Shotter while she was passed out in Southall Park, west London, after a night out.
A statement from Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office, shows statements have been taken from two women and three hotel workers. The prosecutor's office told how two women "had been with the musician in his room" at the Buenos Aires hotel, CasaSur Palermo in the "hours prior" to his death "but had already left the hotel when the incident occurred". Their investigation is "aimed at determining the possible intervention of third parties in the events prior to the death of the victim", and the statement stressed…
The man accused of perching behind a chain-linked fence bordering one of Donald Trump's golf courses with a rifle, allegedly waiting for a clear shot at the former president, is asking the judge overseeing the case to recuse herself.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's prime minister has written to U.S. President Joe Biden to request the release of a Pakistani woman who is serving an 86-year prison sentence in the U.S. for terrorism charges, a government lawyer told a court on Friday.
A California man was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison for abusing foster children he had assigned to care for in his home, including some who had been previously tortured by their parents.
Anthony Shea is accused of fatally shooting Eloilda “Ellie” Shea, his estranged spouse. The two had worked at the same sheriff’s office in Florida.
Two people are facing a host of charges in connection with shots being fired at a Jewish girls elementary school in North York last weekend, Toronto police say.In a news release issued Friday, Toronto police said officers were called to Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School early Saturday.Officers arrived to find a shattered window and evidence of gunfire, police said, but there were no reported injuries as nobody was in the school at the time of the incident.It happened on the Jewish holiday Yom
America’s largest home will be fully decorated for the Christmas season, and estate attractions and restaurants will be open.
A man who turned himself in to police after an Amber Alert was issued in Saskatchewan earlier this week will not face charges in that incident, RCMP say.RCMP issued an Amber Alert about a suspected abduction case Thursday afternoon, after getting a report that a five-day-old baby had been taken from a home on Montreal Lake Cree Nation. The alert was quickly cancelled when the infant was found safe.Police said the man they were looking for was the child's father. He turned himself in at the Big R