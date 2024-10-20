Faulty elevators leaves seniors stuck in Merritt Island high-rise

Cover Media

A statement from Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office, shows statements have been taken from two women and three hotel workers. The prosecutor's office told how two women "had been with the musician in his room" at the Buenos Aires hotel, CasaSur Palermo in the "hours prior" to his death "but had already left the hotel when the incident occurred". Their investigation is "aimed at determining the possible intervention of third parties in the events prior to the death of the victim", and the statement stressed…