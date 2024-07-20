What are your favorite athletes listening to? Team USA shares their favorite tunes

With the Paris Olympics just around the corner, Team USA athletes are cranking up their favorite tunes to power through their training sessions as they chase gold in the City of Lights. Some of Team USA’s stars shared with USA TODAY what they are listening to to get pumped up for competition. From pop and country to rock, classical and even Disney soundtracks, their music tastes boast an impressive range.

Here’s a list of athletes’ go-to music choices while training for and competing in the Paris Olympic Games.

Gabby Thomas, track and field

Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish

Jun 29, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Gabby Thomas celebrates her win in the women’s 200 meter final during the US Olympic Track and Field Team Trials.

Crystal Dunn, soccer

Hype-up songs by Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B

A’ja Wilson, basketball

Everything by Mary J. Blige or America Has a Problem by Beyoncé

Noah Lyles, track and field

New God Flow by Kanye West and Pusha T

CJ Nickolas, taekwondo

Rap, hip hop and the Frozen soundtrack

Morelle McCane, boxing

Anything R&B and soft rap; Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman" and songs by Meek Mill, Drake, Carrie Underwood

Ashleigh Johnson, water polo

Songs by Beyoncé (especially Cowboy Carter), Labyrinth, Hozier and Childish Gambino

Chase Budinger, beach volleyball

Lose Yourself by Eminem

Daniela Moroz, sailing

All Too Well (10 minute version) by Taylor Swift or All Star by Smash Mouth

Ilona Maher, rugby

Songs by Noah Kahan, Burna Boy and Ashnikko

John Tolkin, soccer

Songs by Billy Joel, Elton John, U2, Eagles, Coldplay and Kygo

Evy Leibfarth, canoe

Everything from Dolly Parton to J. Cole

Lee Kiefer, fencing

The Hamilton soundtrack

Jordan Larson, volleyball

Any country music

Kate Douglass, swimming

Any song by Rihanna

Minna Stess, skateboarding (park)

All types of music, including “joke songs” like the Minions soundtrack

Jesse Grupper, climbing

Classical music and songs by Florence and the Machine and Taylor Swift

Naomi Girma, soccer

Fight Night by Migos

McKenzie Long, track and field

About Damn Time by Lizzo, a song from her late mother's playlist

Brody Malone, gymnastics

EDM, rock and rap music

Carissa Moore, surfing

Songs by Kita Alexander

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Find out what music Team USA is listening to ahead of Paris Olympics