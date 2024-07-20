What are your favorite athletes listening to? Team USA shares their favorite tunes
With the Paris Olympics just around the corner, Team USA athletes are cranking up their favorite tunes to power through their training sessions as they chase gold in the City of Lights. Some of Team USA’s stars shared with USA TODAY what they are listening to to get pumped up for competition. From pop and country to rock, classical and even Disney soundtracks, their music tastes boast an impressive range.
Here’s a list of athletes’ go-to music choices while training for and competing in the Paris Olympic Games.
Gabby Thomas, track and field
Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish
Crystal Dunn, soccer
Hype-up songs by Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B
A’ja Wilson, basketball
Everything by Mary J. Blige or America Has a Problem by Beyoncé
Noah Lyles, track and field
New God Flow by Kanye West and Pusha T
CJ Nickolas, taekwondo
Rap, hip hop and the Frozen soundtrack
Morelle McCane, boxing
Anything R&B and soft rap; Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman" and songs by Meek Mill, Drake, Carrie Underwood
Ashleigh Johnson, water polo
Songs by Beyoncé (especially Cowboy Carter), Labyrinth, Hozier and Childish Gambino
Chase Budinger, beach volleyball
Lose Yourself by Eminem
Daniela Moroz, sailing
All Too Well (10 minute version) by Taylor Swift or All Star by Smash Mouth
Ilona Maher, rugby
Songs by Noah Kahan, Burna Boy and Ashnikko
John Tolkin, soccer
Songs by Billy Joel, Elton John, U2, Eagles, Coldplay and Kygo
Evy Leibfarth, canoe
Everything from Dolly Parton to J. Cole
Lee Kiefer, fencing
The Hamilton soundtrack
Jordan Larson, volleyball
Any country music
Kate Douglass, swimming
Any song by Rihanna
Minna Stess, skateboarding (park)
All types of music, including “joke songs” like the Minions soundtrack
Jesse Grupper, climbing
Classical music and songs by Florence and the Machine and Taylor Swift
Naomi Girma, soccer
Fight Night by Migos
McKenzie Long, track and field
About Damn Time by Lizzo, a song from her late mother's playlist
Brody Malone, gymnastics
EDM, rock and rap music
Carissa Moore, surfing
Songs by Kita Alexander
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Find out what music Team USA is listening to ahead of Paris Olympics