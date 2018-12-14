Our Favorite Winter Nail Colors for Your First Ring Selfie

Chanel Le Vernis Velvet Nail Colour in Profoundeur

While this beloved hue always grows in popularity around this time of year, it's hard not to be fatally attracted to deep, vampy plum shades. They're romantically moody and capture the essence of the winter season to a T. Try this matte textured version that’s also formulated with bioceramics and ceramides to help strengthen your nails.

