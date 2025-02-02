Favourite for German chancellor vows to press on with asylum reform despite far-Right fears

James Jackson
·4 min read
Friedrich Merz is the centre-Right leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party
Friedrich Merz is the centre-Right leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party - Liesa Johannssen/Reuters

The front-runner for Germany’s next chancellor has vowed to press on with plans to overhaul the country’s asylum policies despite nationwide protests over a political alliance with the far-Right.

Friedrich Merz, the centre-Right leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, suffered a major political defeat on Friday when his migration bill backed by Alternative for Germany (AfD) was rejected in the Bundestag.

Defending his proposals, he said on Saturday: “We need a change of policy in Germany. We need a change of policy towards growth and employment. We need a change of policy towards a strict limitation of asylum seekers.”

“I give voters in Germany the guarantee that there will be a real turnaround in economic policy and asylum policy,” he told Bild, despite the blow dealt to his election campaign just weeks before the Feb 23 elections.

His party is making plans to put the reforms, which include turning away asylum seekers at the border and putting up permanent border controls, into a new “immediate programme” for the government at their party conference on Monday in Berlin.

Germany has been rocked by protests this week against Mr Merz’s unprecedented co-operation with the AfD, breaking the so-called “firewall” in German politics against working with the far-Right.

German protest
Germany has been rocked by protests this week after Mr Merz broke the so-called ‘firewall’ in German politics and co-operated with the far-Right - Christian Mang/Reuters

A CDU office was occupied by protesters in Hannover, while demonstrators lit red flares outside another CDU office in Giessen, with one CDU candidate comparing the event to the extremism seen in post-First World War Germany.

At least 65,000 gathered in Hamburg on Saturday as activist Luisa Neubauer told the crowd that “Germany is now writing a story that should never again be written.”

Mr Merz, who has pledged to tackle “migration” on day one if he becomes chancellor, called the protests “unacceptable”, adding that he expects the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens “to clearly distance themselves from these organisations from the Left-wing extremist camp”.

A protester holds up a placard showing Friedrich Merz and Alice Weidel, co-leader of the AfD party, as bride and groom
A protester holds up a placard showing Friedrich Merz and Alice Weidel, co-leader of the AfD party, as bride and groom - Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP

‘I cannot trust Merz any more’

The former BlackRock adviser had thrown a curveball into an otherwise unexciting election campaign last week by trying to take advantage of the Left-leaning caretaker government’s lack of a majority to try to pass an “influx limitation law”.

The five-point plan passed in a non-binding version on Wednesday with the support of the AfD. However, the binding vote was defeated on Friday as members of the CDU and the liberal Free Democrats were absent or abstained from the vote.

Refusing to accept it as a defeat, Mr Merz said “it was definitely worth it” and called it a “a great moment” in parliament because “now the positions have become clear for everyone”.

Angela Merkel, the former chancellor, made her first intervention in politics since leaving office to criticise the draft law, writing on Thursday: “I consider it wrong…to knowingly allow a majority with AfD votes in the Bundestag for the first time.”

Responding to his predecessor, Mr Merz told broadcaster RND that he had “taken note of that” but instead pushed blame onto the SPD and Greens for making him rely on the AfD to pass the law.

A placard reading 'Reunification' and showing Friedrich Merz with Alice Weidel, the AfD co-leader, is seen during an anti-extremism protest
A placard reading ‘Reunification’ and showing Friedrich Merz with Alice Weidel, the AfD co-leader, is seen during an anti-extremism protest - John MacDougall/AFP

Though many in Mrs Merkel’s party blame Germany’s current migration woes and the rise of the AfD on her open-door migration policy, the former chancellor remains widely popular, and her comments could be a game changer ahead of the election.

Reactions from other rival politicians towards Mr Merz have also been scathing.

Olaf Scholz, the chancellor and SPD member, said: “We all lost because a taboo has been broken,” adding: “I cannot trust Merz any more.”

Robert Habeck, the Greens’ candidate, called the failed vote “an attempted blackmail” and “a disqualification for the office of chancellor”.

Alice Weidel, the leader of the AfD, said it was “the dismantling of Merz as candidate for chancellor” with his own party’s abstentions “sawing him off”.

The CDU will need support from other parties to form a governing coalition.

