Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed Series ‘Barzakh’ to be Pulled From YouTube Pakistan Amid Furore Over LGBTQ Content

Producers Zindagi are removing series “Barzakh,” starring top Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, from YouTube Pakistan amid an ongoing controversy over its queer content.

“We, at Zindagi and Team Barzakh, extend our heartfelt gratitude to our global audience for their unwavering support for Barzakh – a show that was created to bring people together everywhere. But in light of the current public sentiment in Pakistan, we have made the decision to voluntarily withdraw Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan, effective August 9, 2024. This decision underscores our dedication to honouring our audiences without causing alienation. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support,” the Zindagi handle posted on Instagram.

The six-episode series is produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal for Zindagi, the Indian subcontinent focused programming block on streamer ZEE5 Global. It is helmed by critically acclaimed director Asim Abbasi who also directed Zindagi’s first Pakistani original “Churails” and the feature film “Cake,” which was Pakistan’s entry for the 2019 Oscars.

Set against the backdrop of the Hunza Valley, the narrative centers around a reclusive 76-year-old man who invites his estranged family to his remote valley resort for an unusual event – his wedding to the ghost of his first love, prompting reflections on life’s mysteries, the afterlife and the enduring power of love. The series tackles themes of mental health, postpartum depression, generational trauma and gender inclusivity. It also explores the role of folklore in human experience. The controversy began when two of the male leads in the series nearly shared a kiss.

Barzakh can mean a place separating the living from the hereafter or where where souls rest until the day of judgement. A viewer has said that the series “twists the Islamic concept of Barzakh into a fantastical narrative. Filled with vulgarity, LGBTQ, and promotes Illuminati and Jewish Kabbalah magic,” and another says, “hidden LGBTQ agenda in the name of drama is being normalised with plays like Barzakh.”

The last episode of the series streams Aug. 6. Abbasi posted the Zindagi statement with the comment: “Yes, the finale still airs tonight.”

The series had a well-received premiere at Series Mania last year.

