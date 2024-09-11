Fayetteville honors Vietnam veteran with no family: 'He was a good sergeant'

Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine targeted the Russian capital on Tuesday in its biggest drone attack so far, killing at least one and wrecking dozens of homes in the Moscow region and forcing around 50 flights to be diverted from airports around Moscow. Russia, the world's biggest nuclear power, said it had destroyed at least 20 Ukrainian attack drones as they swarmed over the Moscow region, which has a population of more than 21 million, and 124 more over eight other regions. At least one person was killed near Moscow, Russian authorities said.