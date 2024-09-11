Fayetteville honors Vietnam veteran with no family: 'He was a good sergeant'
People gathered in Fayetteville to bury a veteran with no known family.
Donald Trump's son was mercilessly mocked after delivering an epic self-own.
Here's what the candidates reportedly did when the cameras weren't rolling.
Trump telling Harris to stop laughing at him was a real thing that happened multiple times.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe crew were left in hysterics Wednesday morning over Donald Trump’s barking-mad claim in the presidential debate that immigrants are eating people’s dogs.The show aired a montage of some of the most iconic moments in history from previous debates, including Ronald Reagan’s “there you go again” line used against Jimmy Carter in 1980 and Lloyd Bentsen’s 1988 quip assuring Dan Quayle that he was “no Jack Kennedy.” The compilation ended with Trump saying: “In Springfield, they’re e
Donald Trump called for ABC News to be shut down during a rant about the way he was treated by the network during his presidential debate against Kamala Harris. The former president called into Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning to complain that he’d faced a “rigged deal” with the debate, with moderators “correcting everything” he said while “not correcting with her.” Asked why he felt moderators hadn’t corrected Harris in the same way, Trump answered: “Because they’re dishonest.” “I think ABC t
She looked faux-fascinated, as if coaxing him into thinking he was onto something — nodding, head-tilting, performatively squinting, smiling a little, then a little more — a reel of soon-to-be memes, screaming silent bemusement with a hand on her chin. He looked miserable. The initial question, at least, should have been fertile terrain for former President Donald Trump: a prompt for Vice President Kamala Harris about immigration, a vulnerability for her, and how she might diverge on the subject
The conservative attorney and longtime Trump critic mocked the former president over his "brutal" debate performance.
CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale appeared on TV screens soon after the Trump-Harris debate ended Tuesday night to give his preliminary verdict—and declared that Donald Trump had lied at least 33 times during the 90-minute face-off.“This was a staggeringly dishonest debate performance from former President Trump,” Dale told host Jake Tapper. “Just lie after lie on subject after subject. By my preliminary count, Jake, Trump made at least 33 false claims. Thirty-three!“By contrast, by—again—a prelimina
“I wish that my son, Aiden Clark, was killed by a 60-year-old white man,” said Nathan Clark, denouncing “morally bankrupt” Republicans using his son for political gain.
Kamala Harris proved to be more than Donald Trump’s match on facts, command of subject area and overall temperament
One of Donald Trump's obsessions is lampooned in the spot — with some help from Barack Obama.
The restaurant owner purchased a digital billboard for Donald Trump in Minnesota, where Tim Walz is governor
The former president spread lies about Democrats' position on abortion.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine targeted the Russian capital on Tuesday in its biggest drone attack so far, killing at least one and wrecking dozens of homes in the Moscow region and forcing around 50 flights to be diverted from airports around Moscow. Russia, the world's biggest nuclear power, said it had destroyed at least 20 Ukrainian attack drones as they swarmed over the Moscow region, which has a population of more than 21 million, and 124 more over eight other regions. At least one person was killed near Moscow, Russian authorities said.
Republican strategist Karl Rove said Tuesday that former President Trump made a mistake by “lowering the bar” for Vice President Harris in the lead-up to the presidential debate. “I think it was a mistake for Trump to basically diminish her, calling her stupid and lowering the bar for her because expectations matter a lot in…
They need to "just step it down a little bit," said Michael Steele.
Former President Trump shrugged off Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Harris in the 2024 election, predicting Wednesday that the megastar may “pay a price for it in the marketplace.” “I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” Trump said during an interview with “Fox & Friends.” “It was just a question of time. She couldn’t…
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday a "victory plan" he wants to present to U.S. President Joe Biden this month would strengthen Kyiv and have a "psychological" impact that could push Russia to end its war diplomatically. Speaking at Kyiv's annual Crimean Platform event, Zelenskiy said it was important that Ukraine presented the plan to its allies before a second international summit on peace that he wants to hold later this year. "If partners support it (the plan), it will make it easier for Ukraine to force Russia to end the war," he said.
The legislation was headed for defeat amid opposition from Republicans in the latest embarrassment for Johnson.
Laura Ingraham, the Donald Trump-defending Fox News host who has disparaged Vice President Kamala Harris over the grave sin of hugging, claimed Monday that she already knows what will happen during Tuesday’s presidential debate, anticipating a string of “lies” not by the chronically truth-averse Trump, but Harris.Ingraham, who earlier this year gave Trump unsolicited tips before his debate against President Joe Biden, provided him with essentially the same advice, saying he should “keep his cool