Fayetteville Nurse Travels To Washington D.C. To Advocate For Bone Marrow Donations

The Canadian Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark has another career record on her astounding resume: the most points by any major college women's player to ever take the court. Iowa's superstar guard scored 33 points to lead the sixth-ranked Hawkeyes to a 108-60 romp of Minnesota, pushing her past Lynette Woodard on the all-time list with 3,650 points. Clark left little doubt she'd get there by dribbling left off a screen and swishing a 3-pointer from the top of the key just 13 seconds into the game. She swishe