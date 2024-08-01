Fayetteville receives nearly $12 Million EPA Grant for environmental projects
Fayetteville receives nearly $12 Million EPA Grant for environmental projects
Fayetteville receives nearly $12 Million EPA Grant for environmental projects
A duo of bear cubs was captured on camera trying their hands, or paws, at a backyard ninja course in California.
A popular beach on the Big Island of Hawaii was ordered off-limits to swimmers Wednesday after a drone operator spotted a large tiger shark cruising just offshore. “BEACH CLOSED,” Sharks of Hawaii exclaimed via Instagram. “Big t
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — A landslide of debris piled 30 metres high and 600 metres long has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior, creating a lake that officials say could give way.
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) says it had to kill two black bears on July 24 after the bears tried to access coolers and tents at a popular music festival in B.C.Conservation officers say they received multiple reports of bears accessing tents in the Shambhala festival area in the days leading up to the festival."A COS trap was set nearby, but no bears were captured," the service said in an emailed statement to CBC News. "Additional reports of bears frequenting the festival site
The National Hurricane Center is continuing to track a tropical wave in the Atlantic that could develop into Tropical Storm Debby.
Here’s a look at your monthly weather outlook across Canada
An eastern Ontario family says they consider themselves lucky after a tornado ripped through their farm near Perth, Ont., last week, destroying their three barns but sparing their home. Mackayla Brady and her husband were standing on their porch last Wednesday when they saw dark clouds and heavy rain roll in.It wasn't until the wind picked up that they knew it was serious."We had big red barn doors that went to 90 degrees, and I'm talking like massive doors," Brady said. In a matter of minutes,
HALIFAX — Tiny grains of sand from the Sahara Desert are to blame for the almost month-long lull in this year's Atlantic hurricane season, scientists say. But it could soon come to an end.
A big roadblock to offshore wind power is getting approval for onshore transmission lines. But what if there were fewer connection points, and power could flow both ways? Plans are underway.
The fast-moving Jasper, Alta., wildfire was fuelled by a web of extreme conditions that converged into what experts described as a monstrous fire, serving as a disastrous example of what's become increasingly common across Canada's boreal forest.
EDMONTON — A fire rampaging through Jasper National Park remained out of control Wednesday, while officials worked to restore power and water in the park's townsite and to hash out a plan for vacationers to retrieve their stranded camping trailers.
Industry executives have called the disclosure standards in Bill C-59 "so vague as to lack meaning."
Lifeguards cleared the waters near Burkes Beach following the incident, according to Shore Beach Service. Two recorded bites within a week is highly atypical for Hilton Head.
Climate change is causing Hawaii's beaches to disappear, forcing the state to rethink the future of iconic tourist destinations like Waikiki.
The municipal authorities in Montpellier have announced a rare white rhinoceros was born in the city's zoo at the weekend, a first for the wildlife park in the south of France. In a statement released on Wednesday, the management of Lunaret Zoo on the outskirts of Montpellier said: "On Saturday 20 July, after 16 months of waiting, the park's teams were delighted to announce the birth of a baby rhinoceros."Nola, an 8.5-year-old female, and Troy, a 13.5-year-old male, had mated more than a year ag
Meteorologist Devon Lucie steps us through the latest changes coming in the tropical forecast where changes to track and timing for a potential system means small chances for potential impacts on Louisiana, then turns towards our local weather where isolated daily showers and storms and dangerous heat will continue through the rest of the week and into next week too.
Hydrogen has been touted as the miracle solution to decarbonization, but not everyone agrees, particularly when it comes to transportation.
Halifax is considering a new way to better protect lake and river systems in the municipality, and residents would be among those leading the way.On Thursday, municipal staff presented recommendations for a new watershed framework to councillors on the environment and sustainability standing committee.A report said Halifax has 50 watersheds across the municipality. These are areas of land where all water drains into the same river or lake system, or the coast.Elizabeth Montgomery, water resource
The Jasper fire reinforces the risks that climate change and related extreme weather events pose to Canada’s world heritage sites.
“A bill to bring California back in line with the tax-free treatment of these clean-energy incentives is stalled in the state senate.”