FBI agents sue to stop Justice Department from compiling past work on Jan. 6 investigation

WASHINGTON – FBI agents are suing to stop the Justice Department from compiling information on any involvement they had in past investigations of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and of President Donald Trump’s retention of classified documents while he was out of office.

In a class action suit filed on Tuesday, the agents and other FBI employees say the information will be used to retaliate against them through firings or other actions.

They also said the information could be publicized by Trump’s allies, putting themselves and their family members in immediate danger of retribution from those convicted in the Jan. 6 attack who have been pardoned by Trump and released from prison.

Stephen Butterfield of D.C. holds a sign outside the FBI headquarters showing his support for the FBI and Department of Justice employees, days after the Trump administration launched a sweeping round of cuts at the Justice Department, in Washington, U.S., February 3, 2025.

The employees, who said they intend to represent at least 6,000 current and former FBI workers who participated in some way in the past investigations and prosecutions, asked a federal court to block the Justice Department from acting.

ADVERTISEMENT

A spokesman for the department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Trump administration has already fired more than a dozen prosecutors who pursued criminal charges against Trump.

The agents, who are not identified in the suit, said they were instructed this week to fill out a survey to identify their specific role in the past investigations. Others were told their supervisors would be filling them out.

They said the gathering and use of the information violates their First Amendment and due process rights.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FBI agents sue to block identification of involvement in Jan. 6 cases