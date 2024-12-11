FBI director Christopher Wray will resign ahead of Trump’s plan to replace him with Kash Patel

FBI Director Christopher Wray has signaled his intention to quit his post next month ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as president, creating a vacancy that Trump intends to fill with loyalist Kash Patel.

Wray reportedly told FBI employees at an agency town hall that he would step down in January, nearly two and a half years before the expiration of the ten-year term he was sworn in for in August 2017. The news of his announcement was first reported by The New York Times.

The former federal prosecutor, a Yale Law School graduate who ran the Department of Justice’s criminal division during the George W Bush administration, will be the second FBI director to exit the agency due to Trump’s intervention.

The vacancy Wray filled in 2017 was created months earlier when Trump fired then-director James Comey because of Comey’s refusal to quash investigations into Trump’s allies as well as a probe into the then-president’s 2016 campaign’s potential ties to the Russian government.

Comey was only the second FBI director to be fired from the position since Congress enacted a statute specifying that the head of the nation’s preeminent federal law enforcement agency could serve a single ten-year term.

Like his predecessor, Wray’s exit comes after clashes with Trump over criminal probes into his conduct, specifically the August 2022 FBI search of Trump’s home that led to criminal charges against Trump for allegedly unlawfully retaining national defense information and obstructing justice.

Trump complained about the court-authorized search and blamed Wray for it in an interview with NBC News last week, telling Meet the Press host Kristen Welker: “He invaded Mar-a-Lago ... I’m very unhappy with the things he’s done.”

While Wray has cultivated a reputation as a nonpartisan figure during his time atop the bureau, his proposed successor, Patel, is an extremely partisan figure who has rose to prominence through his being loyal toTrump personally.

He has vowed to root out what he calls “the deep state” — a term often used by Republicans to describe nonpartisan civil servants who cross Trump or his allies — by firing FBI leadership, moving its headquarters out of Washington and instituting loyalty tests for personnel.

More follows...