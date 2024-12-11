FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign amid criticism from President-elect Trump

WASHINGTON – FBI Director Christopher Wray plans to resign next month at the end of President Joe Biden's term, a decision he made public two days after a key Senate Republican called for his departure and after President-elect Donald Trump kept a steady drumbeat of support for a replacement in the next administration.

"After weeks of careful thought, I’ve decided the right thing for the Bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current administration in January and then step down," Wray, 57, told FBI employees on Wednesday, according to a statement from the bureau.

Trump appointed Wray in 2017 during his first term, but the FBI director became a constant target of criticism because of investigations into the former president over Russian interference in the 2016 election and classified documents recovered in the bureau's search of Mar-a-Lago.

"The resignation of Christopher Wray is a great day for America as it will end the Weaponization of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice," Trump said in a statement on social media. "Under the leadership of Christopher Wray, the FBI illegally raided my home, without cause, worked diligently on illegally impeaching and indicting me, and has done everything else to interfere with the success and future of America."

FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray sits during a meeting with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on June 29, 2017.

AG Garland says Wray served 'honorably and with integrity'

Attorney General Merrick Garland commended Wray for “principled leadership” to keep the country safe, protect civil rights and uphold the rule of law.

“Chris Wray has served our country honorably and with integrity for decades, including for seven years as the Director of the FBI under presidents of both parties,” Garland said in a statement. “Director Wray has done that job with integrity and skill.”

Natalie Bara, president of the FBI Agents Association, thanked Wray for his leadership and his service to the country. A barrage of national security and criminal threats faces the country, making a stable transition of leadership essential, she said.

“Director Wray has led the Bureau through challenging times with a steady focus on doing the work that keeps our country safe," Bara said in a statement. "FBI Special Agents will always be focused on our vital mission − protecting this great nation, safeguarding communities and upholding the U.S. Constitution."

Trump had declined to say in a Sunday interview with NBC News that he would fire Wray, who was seven years through a 10-year term. But the former and future president promoted his chosen successor, former intelligence official Kash Patel.

Patel said he looks forward to a "smooth transition," adding: "I will be ready to serve the American people on day one." Trump said in his statement he looked forward to Patel's confirmation.

FBI Director Christopher Wray listens to remarks during a meeting of the Election Threats Task Force at the Justice Department in Washington, on May 13, 2024.

Senate Republicans say Wray departure 'long overdue'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R- Texas, told reporters Wednesday it was clear that Wray was either going to resign or be fired. “I’m glad he’s made that decision,” Cruz said.

Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley called Wray’s resignation “a great development" and one that will make Patel's confirmation "more urgent but no less significant." “I’ve been calling for him to step down for over a year now,” Hawley said of Wray. “I think this is long overdue and much, much needed.”

Wray's resignation was "appropriate," said Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

“What I've complained about the most is he has failed to tell us why he’s taking actions," Scott said. "The people who work at the FBI are wonderful people but they ought to be − we need to know, like, ‘Why did they raid Mar-a-Lago and not raid my house?’ I’ve always complained about his lack of transparency.”

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., praised Wray as someone who "has always prioritized the mission of the FBI over politics" and "has worked to ensure that the Bureau remains independent and focused on its essential responsibilities to protect the American people and uphold the rule of law."

“While I’m disappointed that he will be stepping down before completing his 10-year term, I understand that Director Wray is simply trying to do what he has always done – which is act with integrity – and I thank him for the principled leadership he brought to the FBI and for his service to the country," added Warner, who is set to relinquish his committee gavel when Republicans take control of the Senate upon the start of the new Congress early next month.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray meets with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on Capitol Hill, before a Senate Judiciary Committee on the January 6th Insurrection, domestic terrorism and other threats, in Washington, on March 2, 2021.

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley blasted Wray for 'failures'

Trump was charged with unlawfully retaining national defense records after leaving the White House, but a federal judge dismissed those charges in July on the grounds that the investigation was run by a special counsel whose appointment was ruled invalid. Trump complained primarily about the FBI search that recovered the documents and the investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 election.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the incoming head of the Judiciary Committee that oversees the FBI and would consider Patel’s nomination, blasted Wray in a letter Monday echoing many of Trump's complaints. Grassley said his confidence in Wray and Deputy Director Paul Abbate was "shattered" and it was time for them to "move on to the next chapter in your lives."

"Stonewalling Congress, breaking promises, applying double standards and turning your back on whistleblowers is no longer going to cut it," Grassley said in a statement Wednesday.

Who is Trump's choice to lead the FBI, Kash Patel?

Patel, who advised the director of the national intelligence and the defense secretary during Trump’s first term, is a polarizing choice to lead the FBI. Republican supporters such as House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana said he will bring a needed overhaul to the agency.

But Patel has threatened to investigate Trump’s political enemies and shut down FBI’s headquarters in Washington to decentralize workers across the country. Bill Barr, a former attorney general for Trump, wrote in his memoir Patel’s appointment as deputy director of the FBI would happen “over my dead body.”

Wray was a prosecutor before leading FBI

Wray started his career at the Justice Department in 1997 as a federal prosecutor Georgia. Former President George W. Bush nominated him in 2003 to lead the department's criminal division, where he oversaw the fight against terrorism after the hijackings Sept. 11, 2001.

After earning a law degree from Yale, Wray clerked for former Judge Michael Luttig in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Wray - who will turn 58 on Tuesday - also practiced law for about 17 years with the law firm King & Spalding.

Contributing: Swapna Venugopal, Savannah Kuchar and Sudiksha Kochi

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FBI Director Wray to resign amid Trump criticism